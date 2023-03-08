"It has been a bit of a problem" - Aakash Chopra on Smriti Mandhana's battle with Ashleigh Gardner in RCB-GG WPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra feels Smriti Mandhana vs Ashleigh Gardner will be a battle to watch out for in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Gujarat Giants (GG).

The two sides will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8. Both teams will be hoping to register their first win of the tournament after having suffered reversals in their opening two fixtures.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Gujarat Giants are likely to confront Smriti Mandhana with Ashleigh Gardner, reasoning:

"Smriti Mandhana versus Ashleigh Gardner - this story is going to get loaded once again because Smriti Mandhana in front of an off-spinner, it has been a bit of a problem - Hayley Matthews, Alice Capsey and Ashleigh Gardner in the World Cup. Once again we will find a match-up coming to the fore."

The former Indian opener also shared his expectations from RCB, stating:

"What do I expect from RCB? Use Ellyse Perry slightly better - you are not using her properly, slightly better captaincy, more runs from Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana's bats, and wickets from Renuka Singh Thakur and Megan Schutt."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered crushing defeats in their first two matches of WPL 2023. While none of their batters have crossed the 35-run mark, their seamers are yet to pick up a wicket in the tournament.

"The truth is that you have struggled a little bit" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Giants' issues heading into their clash against RCB

Beth Mooney suffered a knee injury in the Gujarat Giants' first game of WPL 2023. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Speaking about the Gujarat Giants, Chopra pointed out that injury issues have bogged down the franchise, observing:

"Gujarat Giants have had a lot of injury issues - Beth Mooney is injured and Deandra Dottin has not come. Although Kim Garth did a good job, the truth is that you have struggled a little bit."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by predicting a Royal Challengers Bangalore win against the Gujarat Giants, elaborating:

"I feel RCB are the better team between the two. Gujarat, of course, have Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth and Sophia Dunkley. They will expect things to go well but they are looking like a slightly weaker team to me. So I am going with RCB to win this one."

A loss for either side would make them the only team yet to open their account in WPL 2023. It would leave them with an uphill task to make it to the top three to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

