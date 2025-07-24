"It can only get worse overnight" - Former India coach's huge statement on Rishabh Pant's injury amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his concern over Rishabh Pant's toe injury. The wicketkeeper-batter suffered a blow to his right foot at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Day 1 of the side's ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Pant hurt his right toe attempting a reverse sweep in the 68th over of the innings off pacer Chris Woakes' bowling. Shastri opined that such injuries often get worse overnight.

He pointed out that the injury seemed quite serious based on Pant's reaction. Speaking to Sky Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"When he (Rishabh Pant) didn't put his foot down, just seeing his face, him grimacing there. He has a pain threshold that's very high, and for him to be grimacing in that fashion means that it is something serious. It can only get worse overnight. Sometimes, these things, when you get up in the morning, it's really sore, in spite of the amount of ice. He will be icing it through the night, but let's hope it's not a break or a crack."

India were put to bat first in their do-or-die fourth Test. Rishabh Pant scored a quick 37 runs off 48 balls before getting retired hurt. He struggled to even walk and was taken off the field in a golf cart.

It is worth mentioning that this wasn't the first injury scare for the stumper in the series. He hurt his finger while wicketkeeping in the first innings of the third Test. The visitors would hope that the 27-year-old's injury is not a serious one, given that he has been one of their standout batting performers on the tour, with 462 runs across seven innings.

"It doesn't look good at all" - Ricky Ponting reacts to Rishabh Pant's injury amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also seemed worried about Rishabh Pant's injury. He noted that the immediate swelling on the Indian vice-captain's toe wasn't a good sign.

Ponting said during the same discussion on Sky Sports:

"He (Rishabh Pant) hardly put his foot on the ground. He rolled around for what must have been seven to eight minutes before the golf cart came out. The immediate swelling was the worry for me. I've had a metatarsal injury myself, and they are small, fragile bones on the outside of your foot. That immediate swelling, a little bit of blood, and the fact that he couldn't put any weight on it; it doesn't look good at all."

Ponting suggested that India would miss Pant dearly if he didn't resume his knock. Emphasizing that the left-handed batter can single-handedly put the opposition under pressure, he added:

"Just thinking about the situation of the game as well. Shardul has come out and played nicely now, but the way that Rishabh plays and the momentum that he brings to the Indian team, that's what they potentially miss the most. Someone that can just go out there and break the game open and put pressure back on the opposition the way that he does."

Meanwhile, India finished 264/4 at Stumps. Ravindra Jadeja (19* off 37) and Shardul Thakur (19* off 36) remained unbeaten at the crease. England currently lead the five-match series 2-1, making the fourth Test a must-win for Shubman Gill and Co.

