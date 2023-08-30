"It checks your character and personality" - Hardik Pandya on the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya spoke about the much-anticipated Group A clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. He admitted that matches between the two sides reveal the character of a cricketer and his ability to dig deep when the going gets tough.

The Men in Blue hold the record for the most Asia Cup titles won with seven while their arch-rivals have been crowned Asian Champions only twice. However, they failed to qualify for the final in the previous edition played in the T20 format last year.

Speaking to Star Sports in the build-up to the high-octane encounter, Hardik feels this will be a battle against an in-form team despite the emotions attached to the game.

"It’s an event which I’ve seen how it checks your character and personality, and at the same point in time, you can see in how deep waters you can swim. So, for me, all these factors excite me a lot. A lot of emotions are attached by fans. For us, it is about playing a good team, playing a match against a very good side who has done very well in the recent past," said Hardik.

"We try to keep the outside noise outside and focus on how we can play good cricket. We can’t get too emotional about it because then, certain decisions can be reckless, which I don’t believe in. But, at the same point in time, it’s a mega event," added Hardik.

India also holds a 9-6 edge in the head-to-head between the sides in Asia Cups. The competition returns to the 50-over format this year, where Team India still maintains a 7-5 lead over the co-hosts Pakistan.

Should the two teams advance from Group A, which includes Nepal as the third team, they will face off again in the Super Four stage with a possible third meeting in the grand finale.

"You have a little more time than what you think" - Hardik Pandya on batting in ODIs

Hardik Pandya plays the crucial role of finisher for Team India in ODIs.

Hardik Pandya spoke about his approach to batting in 50-over cricket and highlighted adapting to the conditions as the key to success.

The all-rounder boasts impressive ODIs batting predominantly in the lower middle-order, with an average of 33.32 and a fearsome strike rate of 112.03 in 77 games. Furthermore, Haardik's numbers are substantially better against the Men in Green, with an average of 61 and a strike rate of almost 180 in four games.

On the 50-over format, Hardik Pandya said:

"It’s just that you have a little more time than what you think. It is a game where you have to adapt, you have to get used to the conditions because the game is going on for 50 overs, and to play, to win against a good side, you have to play a good 100 overs of cricket."

He added that the game situation dictates his approach once his preparation for the format is established.

"As a cricketer, for me, my mindset only changes for the fact that I start preparing according to how the ODI format demands, and if the preparation is proper, then I just go out there and read the situation. Half of the time, the situation dictates itself, so you don’t have to use rocket science. You’ve to just watch the game, see, try to understand what’s happening, and maybe take a smarter call," added Pandya.

The Gujarat-born cricketer has been in mediocre batting form in ODIs this year, with an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 97.22 in 11 games.

Hardik's finishing abilities with the bat and his medium-pace bowling will be pivotal for India in the Asia Cup and the subsequent World Cup at home.