“It cannot be the coach’s call” - Former India all-rounder’s massive statement on Gautam Gambhir amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has opened up on the national side having two different captains instead of three. Bangar believes it would have been the selectors' call to have Shubman Gill as skipper instead of the coach, who must adjust to the team.

Although fans and former cricketers expected Rohit Sharma to lead in the ongoing ODI series in Australia, the selectors sprung a surprise by appointing Gill for the top job. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar justified the decision by claiming they want to give the 26-year-old time to build up to the 2027 World Cup.

When asked during a discussion on Star Sports about how difficult it is for a coach to manage two different captains, the 53-year-old stated that it is not about the coach's comfort. Bangar, who also served as Team India's batting coach, elaborated:

"As far as I know, it cannot be the coach's call. The coach has to work with the team he has got. It's not about the coach's comfort. The coach has to adjust to the team. It's not the other way round. That's how it happens in cricket. You have a highly capable batter in Shubman Gill. He has age on his side and has an experience of 5-6 years in international cricket. So, I think it is the selectors who have taken the call."

Rohit has been one of the most influential ODI captains that India have had. Having led in 56 ODIs, the opener won 42 games, including propelling India to the 2023 World Cup final and the Champions Trophy success earlier this year.

"I'm with Gautam Gambhir at this time" - Former India wicketkeeper

Gautam Gambhir has had enormous success as a white-ball coach. (Credits: Getty)

Ex-wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel backed Gautam Gambhir's preference for having only two captains instead of three. He reasoned that it is not easy for a coach to work with different skippers as they may have varied philosophies, explaining:

"It's an absolutely fair call. Coach Gautam Gambhir also mentioned in his interview that people need to think about me also. We have been thinking that the team is of the captain but the way coaches work these days, the effort that goes behind the scenes. It's not easy for them to work with captains, who may have different philosophies, especially if they are not even travelling together. Shubman Gill is one player who travels with the team in all formats. It is not easy to plan and keep communicating. I'm with Gautam Gambhir at this time when he said he needed only two captains and not three."

Gill began his ODI captaincy tenure with a seven-wicket loss to Australia on Sunday in Perth.

