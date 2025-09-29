  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "It was a competition between India vs India" - Legendary spinner's stunning take after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

"It was a competition between India vs India" - Legendary spinner's stunning take after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 29, 2025 10:32 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Team India went unbeaten on their way to the Asia Cup 2025 triumph [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed the Men in Blue for their memorable win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on September 28. Despite chasing only 147 for victory, Team India got into early trouble at 20/3 after four overs.

Ad

However, Tilak Varma led their comeback, with valuable support from Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, helping India pull off a final-over victory. It was India's eighth consecutive win over Pakistan across formats, dating back to 2022.

Talking about the thrilling final, Harbhajan told Sports Today (1:34):

"This is how you win matches and tournaments. It goes to show how well-prepared the Indian team is. Forget about Pakistan, here it was just a competition between India vs India and how well India can play. If India play to 60% of their potential, no team would come close to India. Today India were slightly on the edge in the first six overs but great to see the youngsters lifting the burden on their shoulders and taking the team through."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was India's record-extending ninth Asia Cup title and their second in the T20I format. Suryakumar Yadav's men won all seven outings, including three against Pakistan, in the 2025 Asia Cup.

"This team has earned their place at the top of the table" - Harbhajan Singh

Ad

Harbahjan Singh believes the current Indian side is the best in the world in the T20I format after their latest triumph in the 2025 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have won an incredible 35 out of their last 38 T20Is since the start of 2024, including the T20 World Cup last year.

"They did tremendously well in South Africa. So I'll say this team has earned their place at the top of the table. And the teams that are in competition with them are Australia, England and South Africa but definitely not Pakistan. Beating South Africa in South Africa is not easy," said Harbhajan Singh (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He continued:

"The more they play, these talented youngsters will evolve. I can already see the maturity in someone like Tilak with this kind of an innings. You don't usually see this from a youngster. But you see that there is a method behind it on how he paced his innings."

Team India's last series defeat in a bilateral or multi-nation tournament came back in the West Indies in the 2023 season.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications