"It would be difficult to pick up wickets" - Aakash Chopra's big claim on India's bowling line-up after IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI

Former India batter Aakash Chopra opined that the visitors will have to bring a wrist spinner into their playing XI for the remaining two ODIs of the series in Australia. Admitting that the Men in Blue were right in playing two finger spinners in Perth given the conditions, he added that the visitors would find it difficult to claim wickets if they stick to the same combination for the upcoming matches.

Australia beat India by seven wickets [DLS method] in a rain-hit encounter at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. Bowling first after winning the toss, the hosts held India to 136-9 in 26 overs. Chasing a revised target of 131, the Aussies cruised to victory in 21.1 overs.

India played two finger spinners in all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in Sunday's clash in Perth. Axar claimed 1-19 from four overs, while Sundar picked up 1-14 in two. Chopra reckons that the latter might have to make way for a wrist spinner in the remaining two ODIs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"We are playing Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Don't we need a wrist spinner? This thought definitely comes to mind. Yes, even Perth, we couldn't play one. There was no place in my XI as well. But going ahead, India will have to think about a wrist spinner. Otherwise, with this bowling line-up, it would be difficult to pick up wickets.

Pointing out to the fact that India are without their lead strike bowler, he added:

"Jasprit Bumrah is not there. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, at the one-day level, this is a very young bowling attack. Axar and Washi, the two finger spinners, can they force a wicket? Axar, yes, but Washi, that is still a big question."

India can bring in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI if they want to strengthen their bowling line-up for the remaining two ODIs.

India's batting let them down in Perth ODI

Australia's pace bowling battery proved too good for India's batters on a bouncy pitch in Perth on Sunday. There was plenty of excitement over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli representing India for the first time since the Champions Trophy win in March. However, both of them perished cheaply, as did new ODI skipper Shubman Gill (10) and Shreyas Iyer (11).

Axar (31) and KL Rahul (38) lifted India briefly. However, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up two wickets each to ensure that India fell short of posting a decent total.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda.

