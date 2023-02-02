"It is a dream for me to score a century in the PSL" - Babar Azam

Peshawar Zalmi's newly-appointed captain Babar Azam recently revealed that his dream is to have a three-figure score in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The right-handed batter hopes to achieve that goal in the upcoming edition.

Babar, who has played for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, has amassed 2413 runs in 68 games at 42.23 with 23 fifties and a best knock of 90*. The 28-year-old is also the highest run-getter in the tournament's history.

Speaking in a press release quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he said:

"It is a dream for me to score a century in the HBL PSL as I already have two T20I centuries and a few more in different leagues. I am positive about achieving the three-figure mark in this HBL PSL, and hoping the right time comes soon for a big score."

Babar had a decent PSL 2021-22 as the Karachi Kings skipper managed 343 runs in ten games at 38.11 but with a poor strike rate of 118.68. With Babar not enduring a fruitful T20 World Cup 2022 campaign either, he will be looking forward to regaining some form.

Nevertheless, he is the only Pakistan batter to score two T20I centuries with a best knock of 122 against South Africa in 2021.

"This PSL edition holds added significance for me" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Babar Azam expressed his excitement towards starting a new journey with a different season and hopes to apply his learnings from the other two franchises to grow into the role. He added:

"A new franchise, and a new season, this HBL PSL edition holds added significance for me and I am looking forward to making a good start in this journey.

"Sharing the dressing room with different players throughout – one season with Islamabad United and six seasons with Karachi Kings – has helped me a lot. You learn a great deal when you interact with other players, getting to know about their mindset, training regime and the way they handle different situations."

Zalmi TV @zalmitvlive



Karachi Kings have appointed Imad Wasim as their captain once again.



#HBLPSL8 #HBLPSL #PSLDRAFT #PSL2023 Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam announced Peshawar Zalmi's skipper for next edition of HBL Pakistan Super League.Karachi Kings have appointed Imad Wasim as their captain once again. Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam announced Peshawar Zalmi's skipper for next edition of HBL Pakistan Super League. Karachi Kings have appointed Imad Wasim as their captain once again. #HBLPSL8 #HBLPSL #PSLDRAFT #PSL2023 https://t.co/7EDnh1YiXC

Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars will open the 2022-23 season on February 13th in Multan. Peshawar Zalmi will start their campaign against the Karachi Kings next day in Karachi.

