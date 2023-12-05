"It wasn't a favour" - Salman Butt on Pakistan selector Wahab Riaz appointing him as consultant

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was recently roped in as a consultant to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Wahab Riaz. However, the appointment was revoked following massive backlash.

Butt thanked his close friend Riaz for considering him for the role. He clarified that it wasn't a favor because of their friendship and that his selection was made purely on merit. He said in his latest YouTube video:

"Wahab Riaz is my friend, and he put in a lot of effort. I want to thank him for his effort. It wasn't a favour. It wasn't the case that someone who didn't know the work was appointed. (On his sacking) It wasn't about competence or efficiency. It was something else."

Salman Butt also mentioned that he wasn't too disappointed by the unceremonious sacking. Thanking his fans for their unwavering support, he added:

"Whatever happens, it happens for the good. Life goes on, and there are always good things. I want to thank my followers for their backing. It means a lot. It's a great feeling to know that people are backing you. I am also thankful to the PCB officials, who felt I was good enough for the responsibility."

Notably, several former Pakistani cricketers were unhappy with Butt's appointment, given his role in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

"I spoke to the Afghanistan Cricket Board about the role of a batting consultant" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt further stated that he was approached by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for the role of a batting consultant for a 25-day camp.

Butt revealed that he received Wahab Riaz's offer just a day after his conversation with the Afghanistan board. Butt claimed that while he initially rejected ACB's offer to be able to work with Pakistan cricket, he is still in talks with Afghanistan, adding;

"I spoke to the Afghanistan Cricket Board about the role of a batting consultant for a 25-day camp. On the very same night, there was talk about the role with the PCB selector. I felt like a doctor, as everyone suddenly wanted to consult me (laughs). Being a Pakistani, I obviously wanted to work with Pakistan cricket. So, I opted for that. Now, the conversation with ACB has resumed slowly. So, let's see what happens. But it is in process."

Pakistan PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's intervention also played a major role in Butt's removal, as he was not happy with the controversial cricketer becoming a consultant to the chief selector.