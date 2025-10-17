"It is going to be a new thing for Virat" - Former India coach on Kohli having a bigger challenge than Rohit Sharma in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has opined that Virat Kohli might have a bigger challenge than Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. He reasoned that while Rohit has had a start-stop career across all formats, Kohli has been out of action for such a long duration for the first time.

India will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Kohli and Rohit, who haven't played for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy, are part of the visitors' 15-member squad.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Bangar was asked about Kohli and Rohit's return to international cricket after a long break.

"Their stature is massive. They are great players in this format. Whenever an all-time great team is made for the 50-over format, their names will definitely be there because they have attained that kind of level. It will be a new thing for them," the former India all-rounder responded.

"Rohit has had a start-stop career in all three formats. However, it is going to be a new thing for Virat because he has been playing all formats consistently. So this is uncharted territory for both players. This will tell you how they have to lead up in their preparation. We have seen both players prepare differently," he added.

Sanjay Bangar noted that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are extremely motivated and will try to give their best. He opined that if the two stalwarts get a start and reach 20, all the competitive juices would return, highlighting that the duo has reigned in white-ball cricket for a long time.

"He will push himself" - Sanjay Bangar on Rohit Sharma's ambitions of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup

India lost in the 2023 ODI World Cup final under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sanjay Bangar was asked about Rohit Sharma's ambitions of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup as a player, if not as a captain.

"He has won many trophies in his career, whether it's in franchise cricket or for Indian cricket, the way he has won two ICC trophies. They came very close as well. The Indian team also reached the World Test Championship final under his captaincy, but that couldn't be achieved. So he will push himself. It's the 50-over format and he has worked on his fitness," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rohit would also need to mentor Shubman Gill, the new ODI skipper, on and off the field.

"When you are not the captain, you have to contribute outside the field as well, and that contribution will be while fielding, batting, and helping the new captain. He needs to be given space, and he shouldn't be made to feel in such a way that he doubts himself," Bangar observed.

To conclude, Sanjay Bangar noted that Rohit Sharma will also have to withdraw himself from the leadership role slowly. The analyst highlighted that such captaincy changes have always happened in Indian cricket and expressed confidence that the baton will be passed seamlessly to Shubman Gill.

