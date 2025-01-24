"It should not happen that I've to come to the ground to scold you” - Former Pakistan batter warns Mohammad Rizwan ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has urged Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan to mend his ways ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He emphasized that the wicketkeeper-batter must ensure that only deserving players are picked in the Men in Green's squad for the marquee tournament.

The cricketer-turned-expert warned Rizwan that he would scold him in front of everyone if he didn't improve. Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali,' the 54-year-old remarked (from 9:30):

"I have a special message for Rizwan. Pathan Miyaan, please improve. It should not happen that I have to come to the ground to scold you in front of everyone. Don't do such things. This is Pakistan's team. Please pick those who deserve to be there. It should not be that way that someone is good, or someone is performing well in some league."

Pakistan are the only team yet to announce their 2025 Champions Trophy squad. The ICC event will be hosted by Pakistan, barring matches featuring India, who will play in Dubai. The competition kicks off in Karachi on February 19.

"This team can only reach the semi-finals based on prayers" - Basit Ali on Pakistan's chances for 2025 Champions Trophy

In the same video, Basit Ali claimed that someone close to the selectors had revealed the Men in Green's 2025 Champions Trophy squad to him. He opined that if it was the actual roster, the side would struggle to reach the semi-finals.

The 54-year-old reckoned that the Mohammad Rizwan-led side would only have a chance of finishing in the top four if Jasprit Bumrah didn't play the India-Pakistan game. He said (from 10:54):

"This team can only reach the semi-finals based on prayers, or if Bumrah doesn't play against Pakistan, then there is some chance, otherwise, it is difficult."

Pakistan are placed in Group A in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will face New Zealand (February 19), India (February 23), and Bangladesh (February 27) in the group stage.

