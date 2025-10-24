"It doesn't hurt the team even if Pratika Rawal takes a little time" - Former MI star lauds Smriti Mandhana and Rawal's partnership in Women's WC 2025

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) player Aditya Tare has lauded Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal for stitching together a match-winning partnership in India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand. He praised Mandhana for allowing Rawal to take her time by batting aggressively in the middle overs.

Ad

Mandhana and Rawal added 212 runs for the opening wicket to help India post 340/3 in 49 overs in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. The Women in Blue eventually won the game by 53 runs via the DLS method to book their spot in the semi-finals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Tare was asked about the secret behind Mandhana and Rawal's success as a partnership.

"I had read in Pratika Rawal's interview as well that they don't talk much in the middle. Both seem to have a similar nature, very mature mentally. Both know their game very well. The most special thing for me is how Smriti Mandhana has taken Pratika Rawal under her wings," the wicketkeeper-batter responded.

Ad

Trending

"Smriti has batted at a strike rate of 120-plus in the middle overs this year, and because of that, it doesn't hurt the team even if Pratika Rawal takes a little time. She doesn't feel rushed even if her strike rate comes down because she knows that the experienced pro Smriti Mandhana is playing at the other end. It's a standout point for me how Smriti Mandhana is taking Pratika Rawal forward along with her," he added.

Ad

Smriti Mandhana smashed 109 runs off 95 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and four sixes in India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand. Pratika Rawal scored 122 runs off 134 balls, a knock studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

"It's always a good habit to put a price on your wicket" - Reema Malhotra on Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal's partnership in IND vs NZ Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana have stitched together seven century partnerships in ODIs. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India all-rounder Reema Malhotra noted that Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have virtually made it a habit to stitch together big partnerships.

Ad

"Just like it's said that winning is a habit, Pratika and Smriti have made partnerships a habit. Openers have the most time to play the most balls and score the most runs. It's always a good habit to put a price on your wicket, and the biggest reason for that is that both are technically very sound," she said.

Ad

While observing that the duo complements each other very well, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Rawal has grown in confidence in Mandhana's company.

"They complement each other very well. A left-right combination also helps, but the kind of thought process Smriti has, this young player also has that kind of thought process now. She shows belief in herself because cricket is a game of confidence," Malhotra observed.

To conclude, Reema Malhotra pointed out that Pratika Rawal was picked ahead of Shafali Verma because of her consistency. The analyst added that while Rawal was getting starts in virtually every game in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, the right-handed opener played a big knock when it mattered the most.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️