"It is like an unfair distribution of wealth by a family member" - Salman Butt on the PCB's revocation of NOCs 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must find a solution for the ongoing issues regarding the No Objection Certificates (NOC).

The PCB recently revoked the NOCs handed to some players for partaking in franchise-based T20 leagues. Senior players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan were approved for their participation in the International League T20 (ILT20) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

However, young keeper-batter Mohammad Haris' NOC was revoked by the board, forcing him to return home from Bangladesh during the ongoing BPL 2024. Reacting to the preferential treatment given to a few players, here's what Butt said in his latest YouTube video:

"It is like an unfair distribution of wealth by a family member, where one kid gets more while the other one gets less. A few players are feeling left out because they haven't received NOCs, whereas some other players have. This is an issue that needs to be solved."

It is worth mentioning that apart from Mohammad Haris, the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman were also not given NOCs, despite their participation in two T20 leagues since August 2023.

"I will definitely miss playing the BPL" - Mohammad Haris on the PCB revoking his NOC

Mohammad Haris was a part of the Chattogram Challengers squad for the ongoing edition of the BPL. However, he won't be seen in action during the competition after not being granted an NOC by the PCB.

Reacting to the recent developments, Haris shared a message, confirming his unavailability. He said:

"Thank you, Chattogram team management and the BCB for taking care of me and giving me this opportunity. I also flew in on time to prepare myself to give some great games to my fans in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, my NOC was not issued. Hence, I will not play any games. I knew my team needed me. Hopefully, I will join them next year. I will definitely miss playing the BPL."

Pakistan have come under the scanner following a string of poor performances in international cricket. The Men in Green were beaten 4-1 in the recently concluded away-from-home T20I series against New Zealand.

