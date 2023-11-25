"It is a loss for Pakistan"- Former Pakistan cricketer urges Imad Wasim to reverse his retirement decision

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has requested all-rounder Imad Wasim to reverse his decision of retiring from international cricket. Imad announced on Friday that he won't be available for selection for Pakistan.

Latif further explained why it was important for Pakistan to have the experience and all-round ability of Imad in their ranks. Here's what he wrote on X with a picture of the all-rounder:

"Imad Wasim should withdraw his retirement decision, Pakistan team's best spin bowler is Imad and can help a lot in batting. In the World Cup, if the most effective player of the team will not be there, it is not a loss for Imad, it is a loss for Pakistan. Mohammad Hafeez wants them to bring Imad back. If you want to play leagues, then separate from the central contract, but keep yourself available for the Pakistan team."

Imad Wasim claimed he thought a lot about his decision

Despite the Pakistan cricket administration seeing an overhaul with several former cricketers coming into the setup, Imad Wasim still believed it was the right time for him to call it quits.

Here's an except from his statement on X:

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket. I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel."

Imad played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan. He has hinted that he will look to play more in franchise leagues.