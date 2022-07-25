"It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of Women's IPL" - Mithali Raj hints at coming out of retirement

Former cricketer Mithali Raj might consider coming out of retirement to participate in the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL.

One of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, Mithali brought the curtains down on her 23-year-long career in June. She has amassed 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50. The right-handed batter also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

With the much-awaited Women's IPL tipped to launch next year, Mithali has hinted that she might come out of exile to be a part of the cricketing revolution in the country.

Speaking on the first episode of ICC’s new podcast, 100% Cricket on Monday, she said:

"I'm keeping that option open. I haven't decided yet. There are a few more months to go before the Women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the Women's IPL."

While there is still no concrete information on the Women's IPL, BCCI office-bearers have confirmed that they are eager to roll out the tournament next year.

"She is one of those players that you get to see probably once in a generation" - Mithali Raj on Shafali Verma

Speaking about the current crop of players, Mithali showered praise on Shafali Verma, who has taken the world by storm with her aggressive batting. The former cricketer further added that the right-handed batter has the ability to win games on her own.

Mithali said:

“I have been a big fan of her game. I have seen that she's one player who has the ability to win the game single-handedly for India against any attack and any team. She is one of those players that you get to see probably once in a generation."

Spotted by Mithali Raj during one of the domestic games, Shafali has already made a name for herself in the international arena. She will next be seen in action at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 when India lock horns with Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

