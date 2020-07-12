It would be a miracle if Pakistan wins even one match in England: Saeed Ajmal

Saeed Ajmal thinks the current Pakistan team is too inexperienced to be able to win in England.

The Pakistan cricket team are currently in England, where they will resume international cricket against the hosts with a three-match Test series beginning on August 5.

With the number of Covid19 cases in Pakistan rising, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided against its players training in the country itself. The team thus flew to England early and have been training in a bio-secure environment. Old Trafford and Rose Bowl are the two bio-secure venues for UK’s international summer this year.

England are currently playing against the West Indies in a Test series, after which they will face off Ireland in three ODIs before competing against Pakistan.

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal has opined that it will be difficult for the visitors to win even a single game on tour. Ajmal reasoned out that the team was too inexperienced in his opinion, while also praying that they perform well. The last time Pakistan faced England, they had managed to level the two-match Test series.

“Pakistan team consists of young players, the England series will be difficult for them. It does not seem possible for Pakistan to win the series. It would be a miracle, if Pakistan even wins one match. As a Pakistani, I pray that the national team performs well in the series,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played on August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by the other two games at Southampton starting on August 13 and 21 respectively.

The Test series will be followed by a T20I series, in which all the matches will be played at Old Trafford. The three T20Is will be played on August 28, 30 and September 1.