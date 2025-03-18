"It was never a personal criticism" - Former all-rounder issues clarification after calling out Pakistan's 90s cricketers

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has offered clarification on his earlier comments on the superstars from the 1990s after the 2025 Champions Trophy. Following Pakistan's early exit from the home ICC event, Hafeez criticized the legends from the 90s for underachieving despite their obvious talent.

He had said (Via Hindustan Times):

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s, but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They didn't win an ICC event they lost the (World Cups of) 1996, 1999, and 2003. We reached one final (in 1999) and lost that badly."

Hafeez's comments led to outrage from fans and several former Pakistan players, including Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar. Finally, Hafeez came out with a post on his X handle, offering clarification.

"Some of the media houses are fabricating the actual content. Context of discussion was all about Teams winning ICC events to inspire coming generations. Therefore I explained how the greats of game from Pakistan with all the cricket talent they have couldn’t win ICC events (post 92 WC) in 1996,1999 & 2003. It was never a personal criticism on any of the respective player from my side," he posted.
Pakistan won the 1992 ODI World Cup but have since struggled in ICC events, winning only the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green were ousted from the 2025 Champions Trophy before the semifinal after crushing defeats to New Zealand and India.

"Pakistan cricket would lose its strength without them" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq joined his 1990s peers and responded to Hafeez's criticism of their generation of players. Inzamam came into the limelight after his heroics in Pakistan's 1992 ODI World Cup triumph.

When asked about Hafeez's comments, Inzamam said (via Hindustan Times):

"If we look at the players from the 90s generation, Pakistan cricket would lose its strength without them. If you look at players who have won something after the 90s, they are also from the 90s batch. The performers were from the 90s. The era of the 90s has given us a lot. No one should come up with statements like this. I don't know what he (Hafeez) said exactly. Everyone knows what the 90s cricketers have done for the country."

Pakistan have been in the doldrums over the past few years with a mixture of dismal results and constant personnel changes. They are currently playing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and find themselves on the ropes with a 0-2 margin.

