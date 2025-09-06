“It is a new normal” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement on Virat Kohli’s controversial fitness test ahead of 2025-26 season

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra weighed in on star batter Virat Kohli's controversial fitness test ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Kohli gave his fitness test in London, while several other Indian cricketers had reported to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the test in Bengaluru.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that while there is no official confirmation on whether Virat Kohli did give the fitness test in London, it does not matter even if he did so.

"These are just speculations and reports at this point in time. There is no confirmation or clarification that Virat Kohli gave his fitness Test in London and others gave it in Bengaluru. Of course, he was not here, but we have not seen pictures as well of him giving it in London. But even if he has, let us assume he did, how does it matter?" he said (via CREX)

The former batter added that it could be an example for the future, where other cricketers could also take the fitness test from wherever they are. This way, it would be convenient for both the BCCI and the player, as the test would not be missed due to non-availability.

"Honestly he just set the precedent that the next time if anyone is anywhere else they can give the fitness Test from there. If someone does this once then you draw a line in the sand that this is the rule. It may not be necessary in that rule for everyone to go to Bengaluru. If someone is available anywhere let them do the Test there," he added.

Further, Chopra reflected that if the report about Virat Kohli giving his fitness test in London was true, it could be a new normal and should not bother anyone.

"If there is even some truth in this, then it is a new normal. You and I are not going to get bothered or worried about it, right?" he concluded.

The Indian senior men's team headed to Dubai after the players completed the test. They are set to participate in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which begins on September 9.

When will Virat Kohli be seen in action next?

As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, fans would have to wait a little longer to see him take the field once again. Kohli last played competitive cricket during the IPL 2025 season, where he won the title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli will be in action next after the Asia Cup. He will be a part of the ODI series against Australia Down Under in October. The star batter last played an ODI earlier in March this year during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

He played a key role as India won the tournament. The right-hander scored 211 runs from five games at an average of 54.50 with a hundred and a half-century. Overall, he has featured in 302 ODIs and has amassed 14181 runs with 51 tons.

