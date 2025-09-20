“It was an ordinary effort”- Former opener criticizes India’s half-baked bowling show against Oman ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer looked unhappy with the poor bowling display as the Men in Blue managed a paltry 21-run win against Oman at the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 20. The remarks came after the defending champions managed to bag only four wickets as the associate nation put up 167/4 in response to 188, with Aamir Kaleem (64 runs off 46 balls) and Hammad Mirza (51 off 33 deliveries) scoring fifties. The duo shared a 93-run partnership before Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch to get rid of Kaleem.

Ad

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said in the post-match show:

“14:10 – (Bowling performance) I thought it was an ordinary effort without a doubt. Even though the main bowlers didn’t bowl the full quota of overs, Kuldeep didn’t finish his overs. And I think obviously Varun wasn’t playing. They tried Tilak, they tried Abhishek. You know, Shivam generally doesn’t bowl three overs. Axar only bowled one over. So, you could understand that they were trying a few things… Saying that, still I feel it was a below-par performance.”

Ad

Trending

“16:09 – That generally happens (take foot off the pedal). I believe that when you play associate teams, you are already in the Super 4. You could understand with the kind of batting order that the Indians sent out. So, intensity is always gonna drop down. So, I won’t read too much into it, but that's what happens. I mean, come Sunday, the Indian team will be at their best, I am sure,” he added.

Ad

Notably, India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and reigning World No.1-ranked T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy were rested for the Asia Cup 2025 final group-stage game. Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian bowler to bag 100 wickets but conceded 37 runs in his four overs, managing a solitary scalp. Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Hardik Pandya also shared one wicket apiece.

“You need to be very flexible” – Wasim Jaffer lauds India’s batting combination ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 matches

Wasim Jaffer showered his praise on Team India’s left-hand and right-hand batting combination. The 47-year-old credited the Men in Blue for their flexible batting order but emphasized that the top three should adhere to their designated roles for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

Ad

“21:52- (On Left-hand, right-hand combination) I mean, India has got that flexibility, to be honest, because India has got so many left-handers also. So, there will be times when Abhishek Sharma is probably batting for a longer period, and Shubman has got out or Surya has got out, and Tilak, you know, you don’t want to send Tilak there. So, there is a chance that you might send Sanju Samson, or vice versa.”

Ad

“I mean, two left-handers, so you might send somebody else. Two right-handers are there, India has got plenty of left-handers like we said, there’s Axar, Dube, Tilak. So, I mean, to slot somebody at a fixed place is not going to be easy in T20 cricket. You need to be very flexible, you know, barring certain players -1,2,3. But after that, I mean, it depends on the situation and the batters need to be fluent to go at any time and get the job done,” he added.

Ad

Jaffer’s statement came as the management promoted Sanju Samson at No. 3 while maintaining the left-right batting combination in their game against Oman. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India next lock horns with Pakistan again in the Asia Cup 2025, in a Super 4 clash.

Click here to check out the full IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news