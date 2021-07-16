"It is the PCB to be blamed for what has happened" - Rashid Latif blasts Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a whitewash in the three-match ODI series against a second-string England team.

The Men in Green looked ordinary in the first two games before putting up a good show with the bat in the final tie. However, it was not enough to salvage a win.

After the disappointing result, Rashid Latif believes the governing body should be held responsible for the current state of Pakistan cricket.

Love watching Pakistan play Cricket … A team that can beat any team in the world on any given day but also lose to any team on any given day … #ENGvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 8, 2021

PCB removed coach Mickey Arthur after Pakistan failed to book a semi-final berth at the 2019 World Cup. Post that, former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was handed the coaching role.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan, Rashid Latif said:

"I don't blame Misbah-ul Haq, perhaps he didn't want to be head coach. He was young and inexperienced as a coach so why appoint him? It is the PCB to be blamed for what has happened.

"Today we have lost to a second-string England team badly in the One-Day series which means that our cricket is not good enough to even beat England's bench strength."

PCB made a blunder sacking Mickey Arthur: Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif believes the PCB made a blunder sacking Mickey Arthur in the aftermath of the 2019 World Cup debacle.

"Why was Mickey Arthur removed...what was the reason for his sacking? The team had done well under him and it was progressing well. Check the records and you can see but he was removed because of politics," Rashid Latif continued.

Very poor body language from Pakistan throughout the England innings. Lots of heads bowed, hands on hips and a distinct lack of leaders and strong characters out there #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 13, 2021

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-Mickey Arthur pair had propelled Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, beating a star-studded Indian side. Much has changed ever since, which Rashid Latif feels has not worked in Pakistan's favor.

After a debacle in the ODIs, Babar Azam's Pakistan will hope to bounce back in the T20Is, starting July 16 (Friday).

