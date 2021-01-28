“It is a ridiculous suggestion” – Michael Vaughan against bouncer ban for U-18s

Michael Vaughan launched a scathing criticism over suggestions that bouncers should be banned for players under the age of 18. The former cricketer slammed the idea, saying it would create more problems for players once they play the game at the highest level.

The idea was recently floated by concussion specialist Michael Turner, who urged banning bouncers for players under the age of 18 to prevent long-term brain-related complications.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan vehemently disagreed with the suggestion, explaining how it could instead harm young cricketers.

“It is a ridiculous suggestion and yet another example of the world we live in these days where anything risky is deemed too dangerous. It would be much more dangerous for young kids to only be exposed to the short ball for the first time when they play men’s cricket at a high level. They just would not be equipped to face it,” said Michael Vaughan.

A spurt in concussion cases has again brought to light the dangers of short-pitched bowling. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which acts as the custodian of the game's laws, has started a consultation process to discuss if bowlers should be allowed to use bouncers.

Michael Turner, while explaining his stance, suggested that banning bouncers at the junior level would help youngsters avoid serious injury. The specialist expounded how helmets can only protect against fractures but not concussions.

Michael Vaughan against bouncer ban for kids

Leading concussion specialist calls on cricket to consider banning bouncers for U-18 players to avoid concussing the brain while it's still evolvinghttps://t.co/85FF45sIoB — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) January 24, 2021

Michael Vaughan said kids at the junior level don’t have the strength to bowl short-pitched deliveries anyway. Giving his son's example, the England legend suggested that the pitches aren’t conducive to short-pitched bowling too.

“I see kids coached at junior level and watch my son play. There is very little short-pitched bowling. The bowlers do not have the physical strength as kids to bowl bouncers, and the pitches are too slow anyway.”

Michael Vaughan also believes bouncers would have to be banned at all levels of the game if they are done away with for youngsters.

“It is in the nets where young batsmen can be pinned, but they have to learn to play the short ball. If we ban it at junior level, then we have to ban it at the elite level too,” said Michael Vaughan.

Terming the unfortunate incident involving Phil Hughes a rarity, Michael Vaughan instead sought to draw attention to the dangers faced by bowlers in T20 cricket.

“The danger is bowling in T20. I reckon one day, there could be a serious injury suffered by a bowler having the ball hit back at him,” observed the former England international.