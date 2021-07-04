"It’s a big thing for all the cricketers"- Kaul, Vohra hail BCCI for announcing full 2021-22 domestic season

Punjab's Siddarth Kaul and Chandigarh's Manan Vohra lauded the BCCI for announcing the 2021-22 domestic season with all competitions including the coveted Ranji Trophy.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 domestic season was cut short. Despite having the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy conducted, the Ranji Trophy had to be canceled.

However, the full season announcement would have boosted the morale of a lot of domestic players. Siddarkh Kaul was quoted as saying by the Indian Express that the BCCI's announcement would have been a relief to cricketers without an IPL contract. He also feels if would give them opportunities to showcase their talent in a full season.

“It’s a big thing for all the cricketers, especially the players who could not play in the IPL or the Indian team or don’t have a job. BCCI has taken this big step and it will also motivate senior players as well as youngsters to perform well across the full season."

Kaul also spoke about his fitness and the way he has been preparing for the upcoming season.

"Domestic cricket has always been an important aspect in my career apart from playing in IPL or for India A or India. Personally, I have been working on my strength training and will aim to give my 110 per cent, which I always do, in the upcoming season,” he added.

Decision from BCCI a welcome step for players: Manan Vohra

Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra believes the BCCI has taken a great step as playing all three formats is crucial, according to him. Vohra also has a lot of hopes from his Chandigarh team this time as they were impressive last season.

“Whenever a player plays full season across formats and performs well, the performance is always noted and rewarded. So this decision is a welcome step (from BCCI) for all the players. Last season, we played in the Vijay Hazare trophy among the top teams and it gave the team a lot of confidence. This year too, the team will aim to play with a mindset to match the top teams,” Vohra stated.

The BCCI have not yet figured out how they will form a bio-secure bubble. But they still look confident of successfully hosting the entire season of around 2127 matches.

