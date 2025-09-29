“It’s a bit like intermittent fasting” - Sanjay Manjrekar's interesting praise for India's bowling hero from Asia Cup 2025

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded Kuldeep Yadav following his heroics with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The cricketer-turned-commentator credited the left-arm wrist-spinner for coming out all guns blazing and becoming the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite warming the bench throughout the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.The statement came after Kuldeep bagged 4/30 to help India bundle out Pakistan for 147 in 19.1 overs in the all-important final. The ace spinner finished the T20 tournament with 17 scalps in seven games. None of the other bowlers, barring Shaheen Afridi, bagged 10 or more wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 edition.Speaking to the Sony Sports Network, Manjrekar said post-match:“Yes, it’s a bit like intermittent fasting (warming the bench during Tests in England). When you come back, come back very, very aggressive and ready for the challenge. I mean, he’s incredible.”Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri credited Varun Chakaravarthy for showing the way by breaking the 84-run opening partnership. The 63-year-old lauded the World No. 1-ranked T20I bowler for his wicket-taking ability. He said in the same show:“That’s his role because I see he’s come in, he makes a massive difference… If the ball is gripping like it did a little today, forget scoring off him. He’s bound to give you wickets. If he goes for 25-30 runs, guaranteed two wickets.”Manjrekar further pointed out the tactical genius of Varun. Continuing from where Shastri left off, the 60-year-old continued:“And the key is that he pitches the ball in a spot where you can actually hit it for a six… But he has this confidence that it’s not easy to hit it from that spot. It’s not like he’s a big turner but… He sort of challenges you… You never see him bowl short.”“He knows when to go for wickets and when just look to contain” – Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Kuldeep Yadav's maturity as India beat Pakistan to win the 9th Asia Cup titleRavi Shastri was also impressed by Kuldeep Yadav for his mature bowling display, especially on his comeback after being taken to cleaners in his first two overs. The former coach said:“Yes (toss the ball to Kuldeep when things are not going your way). And where he’s improved a lot in his temperament scenarios. He’s got a big heart… He wants to bounce back and look for wickets. He knows when to go for wickets and when just look to contain. The maturity shows his adjustment of line and length as well.”Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 4/30, despite conceding 23 runs in his first two overs without getting a wicket in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Later, India won the match by five wickets to bag their ninth title, thanks to a gutsy knock from Tilak Varma (69* off 53 balls).Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final scorecard.