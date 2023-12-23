"It's a different feeling to anything else that you experience" - Virat Kohli expresses his love for Test cricket ahead of South Africa series

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli spoke about his passion for Test cricket, stating that it is the format that builds the foundation for the other two. The right-handed batter revealed that the thrill of a game extending to four or five days is incredible to experience.

As part of the 'Fab 4', Kohli is arguably one of the best batters across formats. The 35-year-old's Test record is hugely promising as he averages 49.29 in 111 matches with 8,676 runs to his name. The right-hander has an excellent record as India's Test captain, leading the team to 40 wins in 68 Tests, including a landmark series victory in Australia.

Speaking to Star Sports, the veteran cricketer stated:

"Test cricket to me is the foundation of the game. It's history, it's culture. it's heritage. It's everything to come out on the other side at the end of four days, five days or whatever the Test goes on to, it's a different feeling to anything else that you experience."

Having skipped the limited-overs leg against South Africa, the star batter will return for the two-Test series, which begins on December 26 at Centurion. South Africa remains the final frontier as India are yet to win an away Test series against the Proteas.

"I'm really honored that I've been able to play more than 100 Test matches for my country" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kohli also revealed that he takes pride in playing long innings and has grown up especially watching red-ball cricket. He said:

"As an individual, as a team, the job satisfaction of having played a long innings for your team, making your team and a Test match is probably the most special for me. I'm a traditionalist. You can say, so for me playing in whites, in Test cricket, is everything.

"That's what I've grown up on and I'm really honored that I've been able to play more than 100 Test matches for my country and I've managed to pursue my dreams of being a Test cricket."

The Delhi-born cricketer is also the only batter from the touring party to average more than 50 in Test cricket in South Africa.

