“It’s very easy to mess it up” – Ravi Shastri lauds KKR hero for his match-winning shot in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India batting coach Ravi Shastri has praised Rinku Singh for his match-winning shot in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The 63-year-old lauded Rinku for his experience in the IPL for delivering with the bat in a crunch situation despite batting for the first time in the T20 tournament after warming the bench for six games.The remarks came after Rinku slammed Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf for a boundary when the Men in Blue needed one run off three deliveries. Chasing 148, India won the match by five wickets with two balls to spare.Speaking on Sony Sports Network's post-match show, Shastri said:"When you are warming the benches for six games and suddenly you're picked in the big game because of an injury to a player, and then you go at that stage of the innings, it's very easy to mess it up. But he's done that time and time again in IPL, so he's got the experience.&quot;&quot;With the fielder (inside the inner ring to save the single), it made it a lot easier," he added.Notably, Rinku holds the record of hitting five sixes in five balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chase 29 runs off the last over against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023."He's actually a fabulous player who hasn't played enough for India" – Sanjay Manjrekar bowled over by Rinku Singh's finishing act in Asia Cup 2025 finalFormer India batter Sanjay Manjrekar commended Rinku Singh for self self-confidence to deliver in a big match under pressure against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The cricketer-turned-commentator called him a fabulous player who should get more opportunities with the bat. He said in the same video:"When I saw Rinku Singh in the strike, and what? Two or three needed. This was the only outcome. He's actually a fabulous player who hasn't played enough for India… Well done to him, and that is the kind of confidence that pleased him because he's not played in the tournament and suddenly out there in the big game and hitting the winning runs."Notably, Rinku Singh replaced the injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya (niggle) in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Before this match, the Meerut Mavericks skipper amassed 372 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 178.85, including a century in the 2025 UPT20 League. In T20Is, he has scored 550 runs in 25 innings at a strike rate of 161.76, including three half-centuries.