"It’s a first-class bowling attack, not a Test cricket bowling attack"- Ramiz Raja blasts Pakistan for shocking 2024 Test series loss to Bangladesh

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja slammed the side for their shocking defeat in the home Test series to Bangladesh. Raja was particularly critical of skipper Shan Masood's selection of Pakistan's bowling attack.

After losing their first-ever Test to Bangladesh in the series opener, the hosts were in dire straits with a win in the second Test needed to avoid a series defeat. However, they excluded proven pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah and went with an inexperienced bowling attack featuring Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Hindu, Ramiz stated:

"It’s the job of the leader to fight. Agreed he (Masood) is a young captain, agreed the bowling attack was young, but he had picked up this bowling attack. It’s a first-class bowling attack, not a test cricket bowling attack. He has to answer about his own performance. He is not scoring and the way Bangladesh squeezed, somebody has to be called for explanation, senior players needs to explain."

The embarrassing series defeat sunk Pakistan to eighth on the latest ICC Team rankings for Tests.

It was also Pakistan's sixth home loss in their last ten Tests, with no wins in that stretch.

"Why should someone stop and watch how low can they go" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja feels fans have started losing interest in following the Pakistan side due to the poor results over the past year.

Before the latest Bangladesh debacle, Pakistan suffered a humiliating first-round exit in the T20 World Cup at the West Indies and the USA. They were also whitewashed in the three-Test series against Australia down under at the start of 2024 and endured a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign.

"Lots of fans are disheartened. Why do someone watch Pakistan’s test cricket, because when you surf television channels and watch quality and classy cricket elsewhere, why should someone stop and watch how low can they (Pakistan cricketers) go," said Ramiz.

He concluded:

"Only (Mohammad) Rizwan fights. The overall (cricket) structure is shaken and when the foundation is shaken, sponsors are shaken, fans are shaken and expectations are dead. They (players) have to take onus. This is the season to make a name. You have to get yourself up mentally and there are no excuses. … When there’s no blame game, only then you can go upward."

Pakistan will look to end their five-Test losing streak in their next assignment against England (3 Tests), starting on October 7.

