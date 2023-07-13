"It’s a great opportunity for him to target a century" - Ishant Sharma on Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Day 2 

Veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma believes Yashasvi Jaiswal has a brilliant opportunity to score a hundred on his Test debut on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against the West Indies in Dominica on Thursday.

Jaiswal is currently unbeaten on 40 and has strung a solid partnership of 80 with skipper Rohit Sharma at the other end. Ishant feels that if the young southpaw shows the desired composure, he can get to the three-figure mark.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, here's what Ishant Sharma had to say about the approach that the two Indian openers need to have on Day 2:

“He (Jaiswal) now has a platform to build on. He should first try to reach his fifty and then gradually build his innings. It’s a great opportunity for him to target a century. Rohit and Jaiswal will look to be guarded in their approach in the first hour.

"They will say to themselves that it’s ok even if we don’t score runs, because we already have a strong base. They will try to score the remaining 70 runs by taking their time because there’s still a lot of time in this game.”

Ishant Sharma also claimed that India have a chance where they can bat just once and bat big. On this, he said:

“As the day advances, the wicket will also deteriorate. So, from the position they are in, India would look at a lead of 300 runs so that they don’t have to bat in the second innings.”

Ishant Sharma on how West Indies can make a comeback

Ishant Sharma opined that the West Indies will need to be really accurate with their line and length early on in the first session on Day 2. He still feels the hosts have a chance to make a comeback and reckons that it's possible only if they keep on chipping away with wickets.

On this, Ishant stated:

“For the West Indies, the first session will be crucial. Even if they are not able to get wickets in the first hour, they should try to stay in the game by curtailing the run rate. India are 80 without loss just now but the hosts will realize that if they give away only about 20 runs or so in the first hour, they could also be in a good position to take wickets after that. From there, they can bank on the pitch to help their spinners.”

India already seem to be well ahead in the Test after play on Day 1. However, cricket is a game of great uncertainties and the visitors will need to ensure they don't get their foot off the throat of the opposition.

