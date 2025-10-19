"It's injustice" - Former KKR batter poses huge question on DLS after IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 19, 2025
Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra raised questions on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method during the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter opined that 'injustice' was done to India, given the tourists were finding it difficult to adapt with overs getting reduced consistently.

The tourists could not find any momentum as rain triggered multiple stoppages. After it was decided that it would be a 26-over contest, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy ensured that the visitors reached 136/9. With the DLS method adjusting the target to 131, Australia chased it down with seven wickets to spare.

Speaking in a video uploaded on X, Chopra said:

"India had made 136 but the target was down to 130? What is DLS? Under the Duckworth-Lewis method, the total does get recalibrated. But this is wrong. It’s an injustice. Let me explain why. Firstly, when the match began, it was a 50-over game for India. But progressively, the overs began reducing, making it difficult for India to adapt to. What happens in DLS is, if they have less wickets, India had lost nine, so we were in a weaker position according to DLS. That means you have made 136 runs extra and you wouldn’t have made even this much if it was initially a 26-over game. This is wrong."
India were pegged back early in the opening ODI as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood dismissed Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (8), respectively. Ellis sent back newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill for 10.

"They should have rewarded India" - Aakash Chopra after defeat against Australia in first ODI

Team India. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Team India. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

In the same video, Chopra claimed that Australia had an overwhelming advantage of knowing which Indian bowler will send down how many overs. He said:

"If we look at Australia, Josh Hazlewood bowled seven overs, Mitchell Starc bowled six. When it was India’s turn to bowl, only one bowler could bowl six overs. For Australia, two bowlers bowled six and one bowled seven. Actually, they should have rewarded India. If India made 136, the target should have been around 145 or 147, something like that. DLS is going against teams batting second. Australia comes to bat and they know the total and overs well."
"Australia also know how many overs each Indian bowler will bowl. So, the team chasing is at an advantage. The batting first is at a disadvantageous position. I suggest something needs to change with the DLS method because the system is against the team batting first. I didn’t like it one bit," he added.

The second ODI will take place in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

Edited by Parag Jain
