"It's just a blood clot, a little bruise" - Hardik Pandya issues update on his injury ahead of IND vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya offered an optimistic update surrounding his finger injury that he sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Hardik was hit on the hand while trying to stop a shot by David Warner off his bowling in the early stages of the innings. He was attended to by the medical team and stayed on the field. He bowled two overs in his first spell, conceding 21 runs.

He returned to bowl with a taped finger towards the end of the innings, claiming Adam Zampa's wicket to end with figures of 1-28. Hardik took Cameron Green's catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling while also playing a cameo with the bat (11* off eight to seal India's six-wicket win.

The ace all-rounder, who was hit on the hand during a practice session prior to the clash against Australia, provided an update on his finger injury.

Hardik, who is celebrating his 30th birthday on Wednesday, October 11, told the broadcasters:

"I wasn't able to bowl much (due to his injury), but I am fine. It's just a blood clot, a little bruise."

Further stating that India are looking forward to the upcoming clash against Afghanistan, Hardik continued:

"There's a lot of excitement around us, fans are supporting us and it's a special feeling to be playing in home conditions. Looking forward to this challenge."

"My son got me a board which he made a couple of days ago, a very good way to wake up to" - Hardik Pandya on celebrating his 30th birthday

Hardik Pandya would love to mark his 30th birthday on a winning note to potentially propel Team India to the top of the ODI World Cup points table.

He cut a cake right after the interview with the broadcasters and also spoke about the occasion.

"My son got me a board which he made a couple of days ago, a very good way to wake up to. I got a lot of wishes in the morning from friends, also from some during the night."

Hardik is unquestionably in the playing XI as Team India have been put to bowl first by Afghanistan in the group-stage encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

