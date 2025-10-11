"It’s not just about on-field decisions" - Legendary Indian spinner's huge statement on Shubman Gill's captaincy amid IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble praised Shubman Gill for displaying incredible maturity as captain after the second day's play in the second Test against the West Indies. The 26-year-old scored a brilliant 129* in India's first innings, helping the side to a massive total of 518/5 declared.Gill has been in red-hot form with the ball since taking over as India's Test captain ahead of the England tour. The right-hander combated the English conditions in style, scoring 754 runs in five Tests at an average of over 75, including four centuries.Batting aside, Gill was also tremendous as captain, leading India to a come-from-behind 2-2 draw in England.Talking about the youngster after the close of play on Day 2, Kumble said on JioStar (via India Today):&quot;Captaining India is never easy. It’s not just about on-field decisions but also handling several responsibilities off it, and Shubman has done exceptionally well. On the field, he’s been outstanding, and as a batter, he’s shown great composure since taking over the captaincy. Today, was no different. He read the situation perfectly, attacked the spinners when needed, and maintained the scoring rate.&quot;Shubman Gill has now scored five centuries in seven Tests as the Indian captain with a phenomenal average of 84.81.&quot;Usually, experienced players inherit captaincy after years of establishing themselves&quot; - Anil KumbleAnil Kumble believes scoring runs as a batter is doubly vital for Shubman Gill, the captain, given his still young age. Following his brilliance with the bat in England in his first assignment as Test captain, the 26-year-old was also named India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australian tour.&quot;For a young captain, scoring runs is vital. It earns respect in the dressing room, strengthens leadership, and builds authority. Usually, experienced players inherit captaincy after years of establishing themselves, but for Shubman, to step up early and perform this well reflects great maturity and bodes well for India’s future,&quot; said Kumble (via the aforementioned source).Shubman Gill has also showcased the ability to deliver with the bat as captain in the IPL, having led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last two editions. After a mediocre 426-run season in 2024, the right-hander responded with a brilliant 650-run IPL 2025 season, while leading GT to the playoffs.