"It’s not just about on-field decisions" - Legendary Indian spinner's huge statement on Shubman Gill's captaincy amid IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 11, 2025 20:08 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill overcame several obstacles as captain in India's recent England tour [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble praised Shubman Gill for displaying incredible maturity as captain after the second day's play in the second Test against the West Indies. The 26-year-old scored a brilliant 129* in India's first innings, helping the side to a massive total of 518/5 declared.

Ad

Gill has been in red-hot form with the ball since taking over as India's Test captain ahead of the England tour. The right-hander combated the English conditions in style, scoring 754 runs in five Tests at an average of over 75, including four centuries.

Batting aside, Gill was also tremendous as captain, leading India to a come-from-behind 2-2 draw in England.

Talking about the youngster after the close of play on Day 2, Kumble said on JioStar (via India Today):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Captaining India is never easy. It’s not just about on-field decisions but also handling several responsibilities off it, and Shubman has done exceptionally well. On the field, he’s been outstanding, and as a batter, he’s shown great composure since taking over the captaincy. Today, was no different. He read the situation perfectly, attacked the spinners when needed, and maintained the scoring rate."
Ad

Shubman Gill has now scored five centuries in seven Tests as the Indian captain with a phenomenal average of 84.81.

"Usually, experienced players inherit captaincy after years of establishing themselves" - Anil Kumble

Ad

Anil Kumble believes scoring runs as a batter is doubly vital for Shubman Gill, the captain, given his still young age. Following his brilliance with the bat in England in his first assignment as Test captain, the 26-year-old was also named India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australian tour.

"For a young captain, scoring runs is vital. It earns respect in the dressing room, strengthens leadership, and builds authority. Usually, experienced players inherit captaincy after years of establishing themselves, but for Shubman, to step up early and perform this well reflects great maturity and bodes well for India’s future," said Kumble (via the aforementioned source).

Shubman Gill has also showcased the ability to deliver with the bat as captain in the IPL, having led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last two editions. After a mediocre 426-run season in 2024, the right-hander responded with a brilliant 650-run IPL 2025 season, while leading GT to the playoffs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications