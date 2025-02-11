"It’s like going to a football World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo" - Former cricketer's massive statement on Indian star ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former English pacer Steve Harmison has shared his thoughts about star India quick Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He compared Bumrah with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that he would keep the fast bowler in the squad right up until the final.

Away from action due to an injury suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, Bumrah's participation in the marquee ICC event remains doubtful.

“He’s Jasprit Bumrah. For me, you can’t replace Jasprit Bumrah anytime,” Harminson told talkSPORT Cricket (via The Indian Express).

“And I mean, I would even go up to the morning of the final to take him that far because he’s Jasprit Bumrah. He’s the best in the world. So that would be my take on from an Indian point of view."

Trending

The former English pacer then claimed that having Bumrah at the Champions Trophy is similar to going to a football World Cup with Ronaldo.

“It’s like going to a football World Cup with your best striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Fifteen years ago you don’t replace Ronaldo until you have to replace him. So I think I would imagine that’s what India will do," Harmison reckoned.

Harmison also auggested that India should carry Bumrah in the squad and play the group stage with a 14 players if needed. He believes it would be worth the risk to have the star pacer fit in time for the latter stages of the tournament.

“Just put him in the squad and carry him around in a sedan chair. It’s a 14-man squad. That’s good enough to get me through the group games.We might get him by semifinal, more than the semifinal. If he’s not fit, we’ll replace him just in case we have another injury. But he’s Jasprit Bumrah," he concluded.

India to begin 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20

While the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to get underway on February 19, India will begin their campaign in Dubai on February 20 against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will then play Pakistan on February 23 before their final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2.

It is still unclear whether Jasprit Bumrah is fit enough to participate in the tournament. The star pacer was named in India's preliminary 15-man squad but may have to be replaced if he doesn't recover in time.

India were the runners-up during the previous edition of the Champions Trophy that took place in England back in 2017. They lost the final to arch-rivals Pakistan, who are the hosts of the 2025 edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news