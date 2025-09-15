“It’s like India seniors and India A” – Former India batter’s massive statement after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that Pakistan were no match for clinical India, who won the Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash by seven wickets in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The cricketer-turned-analyst noted that the difference was apparent, drawing parallels between India's senior team and India A. Chopra further stressed that the likes of World No.1-ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and No. 2-ranked Tilak Varma are batting like experienced professionals, expressing his gratitude for their exposure in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The statement came as Abhishek slammed a quickfire 31 off 13 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. Tilak Varma also chipped in with a run-ball 31, comprising one six and two fours. Chasing 128, the Men in Blue won the match by seven wickets with 4.1 overs in hand.

Aakash Chopra told ESPNcricinfo's YouTube channel post-game show:

“(skill aspect difference) I don’t want to be disrespectful at all, but it’s like India seniors and India A. I mean, that’s the gulf… There is something on the surface, but when you see the ease at which Indian batters actually batted, you see a gulf. There, you see a difference.”

“And, it’s not as if Abhishek Sharma has already played 100 T20Is. It’s not the case. He’s quite young in that respect. And yes, Tilak Varma might have climbed to the second ranking of the ICC T20I rankings, but he’s also not someone who’s played 70T20Is. So, this I think, courtesy the IPL, this kind of exposure that our kids have. There’s a massive gulf between the two teams,” he added.

“That’s serious power” – Aakash Chopra explains why India are a powerhouse in T20Is and favorites for the Asia Cup 2025

Aakash Chopra further reiterated that India are a powerhouse in T20Is because of their excellent bowling unit. To prove his point, the 47-year-old stressed that India’s leading wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, has been warming the bench in the last two games at the Asia Cup 2025. The veteran said in the same video:

“With regards to bowling, the versatility once again, if you want to go with an all-spin attack, you’ve got these three wonderful spinners who would do their job almost every single day of the week. You look at the fast bowling, there’s Jasprit Bumrah. There’s a guy who’s taken most wickets for India in T20Is, but he’s not able to find a place in the side. I mean, that’s serious power. So, India have gone from strength to strength.”

“Sometimes when you win a World Cup, it’s an end of a cycle and you see a slump, and then it takes time for you to peak. But after the 2024 World Cup victory, there’s been no slump. India has gone in only one direction, that’s up, north, and they’ve raised the game to a very different level,” he added.

Notably, current T20 World Cup champions India beat Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England in T20I bilateral series ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The defending champions are favorites to win the Asia Cup 2025 and win their record ninth title in the continental tournament.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

