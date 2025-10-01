"It's not a massive difference" - Aakash Chopra on Sai Sudharsan being picked ahead of Karun Nair for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has highlighted the significance of the India-West Indies Test series for Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. He pointed out that Sudharsan has been retained in the Indian squad ahead of Karun Nair despite both having similar numbers in the Test series against England.

India will face the West Indies in a two-match Test series, with the first game scheduled to start in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. While Sudharsan and Jurel were part of the Indian squad in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Padikkal missed that series due to a hamstring injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that the West Indies series is crucial for Sudharsan, Padikkal and Jurel. He highlighted that the Tamil Nadu batter didn't outperform Nair in England.

"It's a massive series for both of them (Sudharsan and Padikkal). Sarfaraz Khan isn't there at the moment. He isn't part of the team because he is injured. Rishabh Pant will come into the team as soon as he gets fit. So, whoever is playing here, the pressure will be on them. Abhimanyu Easwaran is not there. He is playing the Rest of India's match. He will also come at some stage," Chopra said (4:25).

"So, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and even Dhruv Jurel, I think these are very important Test matches. Sai Sudharsan has shown glimpses of his performances thus far. If we see his and Karun Nair's performances in England, they are almost identical. It's not a massive difference," he added.

Chopra noted that Sudharsan needs to prove that the selectors were right in picking him ahead of Nair.

"It's an equal contest, but you went towards Sai because he is young. They are thinking about the future. They haven't gone towards Karun. Sai has to validate that thing. So it's important for him to score runs here," he observed.

Sai Sudharsan scored 140 runs at an average of 23.33 in three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Karun Nair aggregated 205 runs at a slightly better average of 25.63 in the four Tests he played in that series.

"I am not saying he has broken the line and come ahead" - Aakash Chopra on Devdutt Padikkal ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Devdutt Padikkal has represented India in two Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Devdutt Padikkal was a part of the Indian Test side before the England tour.

"The same is for Devdutt Padikkal. I am not saying he has broken the line and come ahead. He has come because he played a Test match before everyone else in Dharamsala against England and scored 60-odd runs there," he said (5:20).

While observing that Padikkal missed the England tour due to injury, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Karnataka batter needs to perform against the West Indies to cement his place in the side.

"Now he is getting a chance again. He had a grave injury in between, but he had a good IPL and scored 150 runs recently for India A against Australia A. So crucial innings for him, so that you claim your stake and you make it your own. Of course, for Dhruv Jurel, because Rishabh Pant has to play as soon as he becomes available," Chopra elaborated.

Devdutt Padikkal has scored 90 runs at an average of 30.00 in two Tests. He played a 65-run knock in India's only innings in the Dharamsala Test against England in March 2024, but managed only 25 runs across two innings in the Perth Test against Australia last year.

