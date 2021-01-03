"It's not panic stations" - Marcus Stoinis after Melbourne Stars suffer 3 losses on the trot

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said his team are not panicking yet after suffering three back-to-back losses in the Big Bash League. Stoinis believes the top-order needs to contribute more to help Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, who have done the bulk of the scoring for the Melbourne Stars so far.

Marcus Stoinis and his team recently came up short against the Hobart Hurricanes where they failed to chase 165. Stoinis failed with the bat as he could only make seven runs while opening the innings. However, the all-rounder feels his side are not panicking just yet.

"It's not panic stations or anything like that, but we would have loved to have a win. Calm and clear is the way you have to be in these tournaments. You get on a roll; ideally, you do that from this stage of the tournament until the end. Hopefully, we have timed that well." said Stoinis.

The Australian said the top-order needs to contribute more. Glenn Maxwell scored 70 off 37 balls but the Stars still fell short against the Hobart Hurricanes while chasing 165.

"We need to go a bit deeper, and a couple of us in the top order need to help out Maxy and Nicky P [Pooran] more as well. When we have those two batting well, it only takes one or two others to put their hand up, and then we would have cleaned that game up." added the all-rounder.

Marcus Stoinis will soon resume bowling

Suffering from a side strain, Stoinis has played as a pure batsman so far this season for the Melbourne Stars. However, the all-rounder now has good news for Melbourne Stars' fans as he has revealed he is close to making a return to bowling.

"The bowling is almost ready to go. I'm fit now. I just need to roll my arm over in the nets a few times before they give me a chance to unleash in a game." said Marcus Stoinis.

After losing to Hobart Hurricanes by 21 runs on Saturday, the Stars will get another chance to have a crack at them when the two sides square up on 4 January. Marcus Stoinis will also have to improve his performances, as he has scored 99 runs in 5 BBL games this season at an average of just 19.8.