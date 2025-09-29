"It's been a quiet last 10 months" - Aakash Chopra reacts to Team India all-rounder’s heroics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Aakash Chopra recently pointed out that Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube had an underwhelming run over the last few months. He lauded the swashbuckling batter for turning things around and playing a crucial knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28.

Dube scored 33 runs off 22 deliveries in the summit clash. His 60-run partnership from 40 balls for the fifth wicket with Tilak Varma helped the Men in Blue claim a five-wicket win. India chased down the tricky 147-run target in 19.4 overs.

Chopra opined that Dube's power came in handy in these challenging conditions. Praising the southpaw's batting exploits, the cricketer-turned-commentator said during a post-match discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

"Never underestimate the importance of power, especially when the ball gets old, the pitch is a little dusty, you need power to clear the fence. And when you have that kind of power, and you can display it, and it's been a quiet last 10 months for Shivam Dube. That England series was good, after that the IPL was quite middling. Even this series was okay; didn't get too many opportunities, but he was there.

"One shot that he played through the cover region, that was outstanding because if he can do that, he can do what he did towards the on side any which way, so where would you go as a bowler?"

During the discussion, former India pacer Varun Aaron also hailed Dube's knock and called him a priceless player. He remarked:

"Those long levers, they always come handy. Pakistan were almost nailing their plans, but that one six he hit off Haris Rauf was a brilliant shot. For the viewers, that's not an easy shot to hit because when you generally set up to hit on the on side and somebody is bowling that far wide, to take a full-toss and hit it for a six between those two fielders, not an easy shot at all. Dube is just one of those priceless players we are finding who obviously did really well with the bat, but his role with the ball was priceless as well."

Dube did a decent job with the ball as well for India in the encounter. He bowled two overs with the new ball in the powerplay and registered figures of 3-0-23-0.

"Lives under the massive shadow of Hardik Pandya" - Varun Aaron on Shivam Dube's role in India's T20I team

Varun Aaron further stated that Shivam Dube doesn't get much limelight due to the presence of Hardik Pandya, another pace-bowling all-rounder. However, he suggested that Dube will be his due now as he has done well with both bat and ball.

The former cricketer said during the same discussion:

"The fact is that Shivam Dube lives under the massive shadow of Hardik Pandya. Two all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, has this huge persona and has done so well for India. But Shivam Dube is also putting in the yards. As we go along, Shivam Dube is going to be appreciated because what we are seeing now is not just a performance with the bat; he is performing with the ball as well."

Aakash Chopra noted that, unlike Hardik, Dube hasn't had many opportunities to bowl in the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially after the Impact Player rule. He appreciated the 32-year-old for still doing an impressive job as a bowler in the Asia Cup 2025. He added:

"Hardik Pandya bowls enough in the IPL and elsewhere to stay in that kind of a shape and man-to-man marking, Hardik Pandya is more skilful as a bowler, there's no doubt about it. Shivam, with the advent of the Impact Player sub, doesn't get to bowl a single over in the IPL. So, where does he actually hon his craft and upgrade his skills? "

"The limited amount of domestic cricket that you play or you get into the nets with Morne Morkel. Easier said than done, bowling in the nets to a single wicket and then bowling against the best in the world at the biggest stage, you need to doff your hat to Shivam Dube."

Dube bagged five scalps from as many innings during the Asia Cup 2025 at an economy rate of 7.76.

