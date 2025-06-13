"It's over for SA unless 2025 comes into play and does something" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final 

Australia took a 218-run lead against South Africa at Stumps on Day 2 (Thursday, June 12) of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. After two days of play, the defending champions hold an edge over the Proteas, urging fans online to share hilarious memes.

South Africa commenced Day 2 with an overnight score of 43/4, with Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham at the crease. After playing defensively the previous evening, Bavuma played with positive intent in the morning session and kept the scoreboard moving by building a 64-run partnership with Bedingham (45) for the fifth wicket. However, Pat Cummins ended Temba Bavuma's enterprising innings of 36 (84) after the first hour to create an opening for his side.

South Africa's batting line-up collapsed after their captain's wicket, as they were bundled out for 138 and conceded a 74-run lead. Pat Cummins led the Aussies from the front with a stellar spell of 18.1-6-28-6.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi then picked up three wickets each to restrict Australia to 144/8 at Stumps on Day 2. The Aussies already have a lead of 218 runs, which can prove to be tricky for the Proteas, considering the bowler-friendly nature of the pitch.

Fans enjoyed the intense battle between bat and ball during the second day of the 2025 WTC final. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"It's over for SA unless 2025 comes into play and does something for Temba and his men," a fan wrote on X.

"We are still in the game" - South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi after Day 2 of 2025 WTC final vs Australia

Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi reflected on his bowling performance and the action that unfolded on Thursday, saying (via ESPNcricinfo):

"We are still in the game. They did bowl really well. At the end of the day, we knew we had a job to do. The coach asked us to do everything with conviction. It was tough in the first innings, there was no rhythm. He (Temba Bavuma) was asking to do certain things, I tried to get some rhythm and got a couple of wickets. It was pretty exciting."

"I could hear my name being shouted repeatedly from one of the corners. That is definitely motivating. We need only two balls to wrap this up. If we are chasing anything 230, it won't be easy given their attack but we will try to give ourselves the best chance," Ngidi added.

Which team has the upper hand in the Test after the play on day 2? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

