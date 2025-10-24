"It's sad to see him batting without joy" - Former India opener's huge claim on Virat Kohli after AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes Virat Kohli is batting with no joy due to the tremendous pressure he is under in the ongoing Australian ODI series. The veteran right-hander has been dismissed for no score in each of the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide.Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests and remains active only in the 50-over format. With much speculation about his future entering the Australian series, the champion batter has looked out of sorts in his short stays at the crease.Talking about Kohli's shocking twin ducks, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel:&quot;Virat Kohli is going through a difficult phase. But even a great player needs a bad moment or two to come back strong. It looks like Kohli is under tremendous pressure when he is batting. It's ok to fail but it's sad to see him batting without joy. Batters face two kinds of pressure. One is career-based pressure and the other is the pressure due to the match situation.&quot;He continued:&quot;I feel for Virat Kohli because they've started putting pressure on his career. It's clear he is being affected by that, especially when he is playing only one format. He is also lacking in match practice because of it. But apart from the career pressure, he is also under pressure match-situation wise. He is walking in at 10 or 15 for one every time, which brings extra pressure.&quot;Kohli has walked in to bat inside the first powerplay in both matches, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill falling early in one of the games.&quot;Open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and have Shubman Gill bat at No. 3&quot; - Sadagoppan RameshSadagoppan Ramesh urged the Indian team management to think out of the box to reduce the situational pressure on Virat Kohli. The former opener believes Kohli can open the batting with Rohit Sharma, with skipper Gill at No. 3.&quot;This is where I urge the Indian think tank to think differently. Like T20s, open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and have Shubman Gill bat at No. 3. Let Kohli start at 0/0 so that the situation-based pressure can be erased. Sometimes even legendary cricketers need a helping hand,&quot; said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).The back-to-back ducks were the first for Kohli in his illustrious 304-game ODI career. The 36-year-old has opened the batting in ODIs for India seven times but has averaged only 23.70 at the position.