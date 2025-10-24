"It's sad to see him batting without joy" - Former India opener's huge claim on Virat Kohli after AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:56 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli has looked shockingly poor in the opening two ODIs against Australia [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes Virat Kohli is batting with no joy due to the tremendous pressure he is under in the ongoing Australian ODI series. The veteran right-hander has been dismissed for no score in each of the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide.

Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests and remains active only in the 50-over format. With much speculation about his future entering the Australian series, the champion batter has looked out of sorts in his short stays at the crease.

Talking about Kohli's shocking twin ducks, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel:

"Virat Kohli is going through a difficult phase. But even a great player needs a bad moment or two to come back strong. It looks like Kohli is under tremendous pressure when he is batting. It's ok to fail but it's sad to see him batting without joy. Batters face two kinds of pressure. One is career-based pressure and the other is the pressure due to the match situation."
He continued:

"I feel for Virat Kohli because they've started putting pressure on his career. It's clear he is being affected by that, especially when he is playing only one format. He is also lacking in match practice because of it. But apart from the career pressure, he is also under pressure match-situation wise. He is walking in at 10 or 15 for one every time, which brings extra pressure."
Kohli has walked in to bat inside the first powerplay in both matches, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill falling early in one of the games.

"Open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and have Shubman Gill bat at No. 3" - Sadagoppan Ramesh

Sadagoppan Ramesh urged the Indian team management to think out of the box to reduce the situational pressure on Virat Kohli. The former opener believes Kohli can open the batting with Rohit Sharma, with skipper Gill at No. 3.

"This is where I urge the Indian think tank to think differently. Like T20s, open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and have Shubman Gill bat at No. 3. Let Kohli start at 0/0 so that the situation-based pressure can be erased. Sometimes even legendary cricketers need a helping hand," said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).

The back-to-back ducks were the first for Kohli in his illustrious 304-game ODI career. The 36-year-old has opened the batting in ODIs for India seven times but has averaged only 23.70 at the position.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
