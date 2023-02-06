“It's not how it starts but how it ends” - Fans troll Cricket Australia for sharing Team India’s 36 all-out post ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

With less than three days left before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia (CA) shared a video from Team India’s infamous 36 all-out on social media on Monday, February 6.

Sharing the post on Twitter, CA wrote:

“All out for 36. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday! #INDvsAUS.”

Virat Kohli and Co. lost the first Test against the Aussies during India's tour of Australia 2020-2021 by eight wickets. Team India were bowled out for just 36 during their second innings as all batters failed to reach double-digit scores.

It's worth mentioning that the visitors fought back to win the four-match Test series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 as the host chased down the target convincingly.

CA posted the aforementioned video to boost their team and fans' morale ahead of the much-awaited Test series. However, it didn’t go down well with Indian fans as they trolled visitors on the micro-blogging site.

Here are some of the fitting Twitter reactions:

India and Australia squads for the Border Gavaskar Trophy

India’s squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play the first Test against the Aussies in Nagpur, starting on Thursday, February 9. The action will then shift to Delhi (Feb 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5), and Ahmedabad (March 9-13) for the remaining three Tests.

The hosts have won four consecutive Test series against the visitors at home. Team India also beat the Aussies away from home during their last two tours of Australia. Hence, Pat Cummins and Co. will be keen to win their first Test series in India after 2004/05.

