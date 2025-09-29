"It's Tilak's moment" - Bollywood superstar reveals prediction on Team India star post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [In Picture]

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh revealed his prediction, backing Tilak Varma to lead India to victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The match was played on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 146 in 19.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav impressing by taking four wickets. In response, Tilak Varma’s sensational unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, including three fours and four sixes, helped India win by five wickets with two balls to spare, securing their ninth Asia Cup title.

Following Suryakumar Yadav’s side triumph, Ranveer Singh shared an Instagram story, revealing that at 10:26 pm, shortly after India’s chase began, he had texted someone saying it would be Tilak’s moment. He wrote:

“It’s Tilak’s moment, let’s go.”

Instagram story of Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In the end, it was Tilak Varma who sealed the victory for the Men in Blue and earned the Player of the Match award.

“Wanted to stay calm and finish the game for my country” - India’s Tilak Varma reacts to his heroics in the Asia Cup 2025 final

Tilak Varma was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 69-run knock in the final against Pakistan. Reacting to his performance, the 22-year-old described it as one of the best innings of his life and said during the post-game presentation [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“It was a bit of pressure, but I wanted to stay at the wicket and finish games. They were mixing up the pace. I wanted to just stay calm and finish the game for my country. It was a fantastic knock by Samson, it was really important for the team. The way Dube batted was also helpful for me and the country. Credit goes to both of them as well.”

“We have prepared for every position. Gauti bhai said to be flexible in every position. I was prepared to bat anywhere and I was backing on my game. I was working hard. Especially on wickets that are on the slower side like this…sweep shots, rotating strike, that has helped me. It is really special - one of the best innings in my life. It goes for every Indian. Chak de India,” he added.

The southpaw has played 32 T20Is, scoring 962 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 149.14, including four fifties and two centuries.

