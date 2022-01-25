"It's time India start looking for an option" - Harbhajan Singh wants selectors to replace Ravichandran Ashwin in ODIs

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels that the BCCI selection committee should look beyond Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI format.

Ashwin returned to the Indian ODI team for the first time since 2017 in the recently-concluded series against South Africa. India picked him in the playing XI for the first two matches, where he scalped one wicket.

The 35-year-old ultimately returned with figures of 1/53 and 0/68 in the two ODIs. Jayant Yadav replaced Ashwin in the playing XI for the final ODI.

Speaking to Sports Today, Harbhajan Singh said that India now needs a new spinner in the ODI team.

"With all due respect to R. Ashwin, I think he is a champion bowler, but in ODI cricket, I feel, it's time India start looking for an option, maybe someone who can take the ball in as well as out," he said.

Harbhajan highlighted how the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin played with a defensive approach in the South Africa series. He feels there were times when they could have attacked the Proteas.

"There is no harm trying him again" - Harbhajan Singh believes Varun Chakravarthy deserves one more chance

Varun Chakravarthy was dropped after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Harbhajan then named the candidates who can take Ravichandran Ashwin's spot in the ODI team. Picking Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy as options, he said:

"You need someone like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowling in tandem. You can also bring in another X-factor, someone like Varun Chakravarthy, there is no harm trying him again. You played him in those 2-3 games in the World Cup and you decided okay, he is not good enough."

India will play their next ODI series against West Indies. It will be interesting to see if Ashwin makes the cut.

