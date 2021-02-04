“It’s been tough on him” – Boucher to free Quinton de Kock from Test captaincy ‘burden’

Mark Boucher confirmed Quinton de Kock will not continue as South Africa’s captain in the longest format of the game.

The South Africa head coach admitted the pressure of leading the side across all three formats has adversely impacted de Kock's batting.

Quinton de Kock was temporarily given the responsibility for the 2020-21 summer, with South Africa continuing their search for a long-term candidate.

But with no Test cricket on the horizon after the Pakistan series, South Africa have taken the call to relieve the 28-year-old from the leadership role.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday, Mark Boucher admitted the added duty has been tough on Quinton de Kock.

"It's been tough on Quinny. If you're not scoring runs it gets highlighted, especially if you're a captain.”

With Australia’s tour of South Africa cancelled at the last moment, there is no upcoming Test series the team needs to prepare for.

And Mark Boucher is hoping to use this break to make a final decision that can bring the best out of Quinton de Kock’s abilities.

"When we get back after this tour we've got a bit of time before our next Test series so we can sit down and make a good, solid call on who can take over from him and release him from that burden and try and get the best out of him."

Quinton de Kock’s batting has taken a hit after becoming captain

Quinton de Kock was made Test skipper before the two-match series against Sri Lanka. The wicket-keeper batsman guided his side a 2-0 win in that series.

His side lost the first Test against Pakistan. But Quinton de Kock has a chance to bow out with a win with South Africa currently playing Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series.

However, it is his batting which has suffered massively during his tenure as Test skipper.

In 3 matches as skipper, Quinton de Kock has scored just 45 runs, with a high score of 18. His average of 15 during this period is considerably lower his overall average of 37.70.

"We're not that harsh on Quinny in this environment. We know that he's a quality player and there's a good innings around the corner for him. He has been given the extra burden of being captain and that can be tough and something he's not used to," Boucher added.