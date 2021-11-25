"It's not written that I will be scoring runs every time"- Babar Azam talks about his dip in form

Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke about his disappointing performances in the T20I series against Bangladesh and said it is not guaranteed he will play a big knock in every game.

Babar Azam was the best batter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Multiple cricket experts reckoned that the Pakistan skipper should have taken the Player of the Tournament award home.

After the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam and co. landed in Bangladesh to play a three-match T20I series. Pakistan won the series 3-0, but captain Babar scored only 27 runs in three innings at an average of nine. His strike rate in the series was 67.50.

When asked about his form in a virtual press conference ahead of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan ICC World Test Championship series, Babar Azam replied:

"It's not written that I will be scoring run every time, others are also here and they showed responsibility in the T20I series. I will look to perform in these Tests."

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan World Test Championship series will get underway tomorrow morning in Chattogram. It will be interesting to see how Babar performs with the willow.

Getting into Test mode will be a challenge: Babar Azam

Babar Azam has played a lot of white-ball cricket in 2021

While Babar Azam was looking forward to scoring runs in the upcoming World Test Championship series, he mentioned that it will be tough to switch to Test cricket, having played so much white-ball cricket over the last few months.

"We are constantly playing white ball and getting into Test mode will be a challenge. There is not much time to prepare after the T20 series, but those coming from Pakistan were playing domestic games," the 27-year-old said.

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Alhumdulillah, series won.

Our main target was to carry on the momentum. Good work and keep it up, team. ❤️ Alhumdulillah, series won.Our main target was to carry on the momentum. Good work and keep it up, team. ❤️ https://t.co/BXqlKaqOa7

Pakistan are currently third in the World Test Championship standings with 50% points. They will be keen to enter the top two by winning the series against Bangladesh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar