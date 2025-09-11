"It was being said that it's a T20 match, but the 2 teams together played 17.4 overs" - Aakash Chopra on India's win in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE was a mismatch. He pointed out that the entire game was shorter than a T20 innings.

India bowled the UAE out for 57 in 13.1 overs after asking them to bat first in a Group A game in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Suryakumar Yadav and company achieved the target in just 4.3 overs while losing a solitary wicket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that the defending champions annihilated the UAE.

"It wasn't a match, it was a mismatch because the UAE challenge was totally dismissed. It was being said that it's a T20 match, but the two teams together played 17.4 overs. The match ended and India won," he said (0:01).

Chopra noted that Shubman Gill was even more dominant than Abhishek Sharma and questioned the UAE skipper for giving the first over to Haider Ali.

"There was one question before this match for sure as to how Shubman Gill would play, would he run at the speed Abhishek Sharma runs? He ran even faster than him, although Abhishek Sharma hit a six off the first ball, and I am wondering who bowls a left-arm spinner when a left-hander is facing" the cricketer-turned-commentator observed.

"It's like sending a lamb to the slaughterhouse. He hit sixes and showed intent. The match (innings) lasted only 4.3 overs. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten and Suryakumar Yadav came and hit a six off his first ball. This was as dominating as it could get," he added.

Abhishek Sharma smashed 30 runs off 16 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.50 with the help of two fours and three sixes. Shubman Gill scored at a strike rate of 222.22 during his unbeaten nine-ball 20, a knock studded with two fours and a six.

"Kuldeep Yadav's comeback was incredible" - Aakash Chopra lauds spinner's spell in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash

Kuldeep Yadav (right) ran through the UAE batting lineup. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on India's bowling in the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Kuldeep Yadav for delivering a potent spell.

"Kuldeep Yadav's comeback was incredible - four wickets. He bowled just 2.1 overs. He was picking up wickets whenever he bowled, and you wonder how fantastic the combination of Kuldeep and Varun Chakaravarthy is. Since Kuldeep Yadav hadn't been playing for such a long time, people have forgotten the kind of form he is in," he said (9:35).

The analyst opined that the left-arm wrist-spinner should have been played in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"He didn't play in England, but he was doing well in the IPL. He plays for a franchise that plays in tiny grounds, either in Vizag or the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He is releasing the ball very well, but no one is playing him. He should have been played in England, but you didn't play him a single match," Chopra observed.

However, Chopra added that he wouldn't judge Kuldeep based on his performance against the UAE.

"However, how much will you read into it? Will you clap when a university student tells the tables of two, three and four when you ask him to do so? The opposing team's situation was very bad. It's not the player's mistake. If someone plays ordinary cricket against you, it is not your problem. However, you and I should not read too much into it," he elaborated.

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE. While Shivam Dube picked up three wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah accounted for a dismissal apiece.

