"It won't be spoken about as much" - R Ashwin's stunning statement on West Indian batter countering Jasprit Bumrah's spell in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin presented a stunning take on John Campbell after the second Test between India and the West Indies. India beat the visitors by seven wickets in Delhi to clinch the series 2-0.

Picking on positives for the West Indies, Ashwin praised Campbell for the way he countered ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's spell. He reflected that he had not seen any away batter playing Bumrah so well in India. However, he reckoned that it would not be spoken much about because Campbell was not a well-recognised player.

Ashwin also highlighted that the West Indies possess the ability to do well in the format. He added that they required more exposure and practice.

"In this Test match, look at how John Campbell made a superb hundred on day four’s morning, negotiating a brilliant spell by Jasprit Bumrah. I've never seen visiting teams, even from Australia, England, or New Zealand, play Bumrah’s spell that well. He batted phenomenally, but it won’t be spoken about as much because he’s John Campbell. So West Indies have ability, and John Campbell has Test cricket ability, but they need exposure, they need practice, then they can match up with everyone," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

John Campbell struck a brilliant hundred in the second innings. He made 115 runs off 199 balls with 12 boundaries and three maximums. The veteran all-rounder stated how the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill have been on many away tours. Therefore, they would know what to expect as compared to the current inexperienced West Indies Test team.

Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on visiting players bowling in India

Speaking of knowing the conditions and adapting, Ravichandran Ashwin also reflected on what visiting bowlers need to do in India. He recalled having spoken to several overseas spinners during the IPL. The veteran also reckoned that learning and adapting would take time.

"Visiting spinners need to learn, but sometimes by the time they learn, the series is over. You first learn, then have to execute. I've spoken to many spinners who come for IPL, they ask what to do in India, keep the ball on leg stump, put side-spin. Many can't do it though, it’s a different grip. You need time to learn, remove insecurity, adapt; there’s a lot that goes on from a spinner’s perspective," he said.

He added that the process and adapting to conditions would be different for fast bowlers and batters. The West Indies put up a fight in the second Test. However, it was too late till they figured out and adapted to the conditions, as they lost the series 0-2, highlighting Ashwin's insight.

