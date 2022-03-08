"It is surprising, to be honest" - BCB President on Shakib al Hasan's request for break from international cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan has questioned Shakib al Hasan’s commitment to the national side following complaints of mental and physical fatigue. The BCB boss said that he was surprised to hear such words from the veteran, as he had 'promised' to play against South Africa.

On Sunday, Shakib al Hasan expressed doubts about touring South Africa after admitting to suffering from exhaustion and needing a break. The former Bangladesh captain said that he was feeling burdened by the constant dose of international cricket, and that a break would help him to be more productive.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… Bangladesh announce squads for the upcoming South Africa tour. Bangladesh announce squads for the upcoming South Africa tour.cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1…

However, Nazmul Hasan wondered if he would have underlined such concerns had he played in the IPL; Shakib went unsold at the auction earlier this year. Hasan also added that the selection committee announced the Test and ODI squads, keeping Shakib in mind, and last-minute changes dent their planning. He told CricBuzz in this regard:

“Would he have said the same thing if he was picked in the IPL? Would he have said that he is mentally exhausted? If he not willing to play please tell us but it becomes difficult if he informs us at the last minute, then it becomes a problem. We made the plan for South Africa keeping him in mind and now when he says things it does hamper our planning."

Hasan added:

"Members of the coaching staff and the team management are not sure what is happening. It is surprising, to be honest. I don't know what he is saying now, but his last conversation with me was in Chattogram where he said he would play, and that's all I know."

Earlier, the 34-year old had made himself unavailable for the South Africa tour, citing his willingness to play in the IPL. However, he found no takers in the mega auction, clearing the path for his inclusion in the South Africa tour.

“I think Shakib is mentally disturbed” - Nazmul Hasan

BCB President Nazmul Hasan (left). (Credits: Twitter)

Hasan recalled the all-rounder’s words of feeling like a passenger during the home series against Afghanistan and felt there was no reason not to enjoy the team’s success. Additionally, the desire to play Tests by skipping the ODIs also baffled him.

“I think he is mentally disturbed. What I feel is why won't he enjoy playing against Afghanistan because we had beaten them and if any cricketer is not enjoying the success of his team, then it is a big problem."

Hasan added:

"It is totally new to me because he was not interested to play Tests initially. Look we won't force any cricketer but if anyone is under contract then he has to follow it. Otherwise we have to take such a step that won't be good for anyone.”

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



18 March - 12 April

ODI series: Centurion and Wanderers

Test series: Durban and Gqeberha All set for the inbound series against Bangladesh! CSA have announced the dates and venues.18 March - 12 AprilODI series: Centurion and WanderersTest series: Durban and Gqeberha All set for the inbound series against Bangladesh! CSA have announced the dates and venues.📅 18 March - 12 April ✅ ODI series: Centurion and Wanderers ✅ Test series: Durban and Gqeberha

It remains to be seen what fate has in store for the star cricketer ahead of the tour. Shakib revealed speaking to Jalal Yunus, who asked him to take a couple of days to ponder upon it.

Edited by Bhargav