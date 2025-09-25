“It will happen in the future” - Mohammad Kaif makes a huge prediction on Abhishek Sharma amid his Asia Cup 2025 heroics

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has made a massive prediction about World No. 1-ranked batter Abhishek Sharma amid his red-hot form in the Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-analyst believes that the swashbuckling opener batter will equal Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard’s world record for six sixes in an over in T20Is (among full-member team players).

The statement came after the left-handed batter slammed 74 off 39 balls against Pakistan and then followed it up with 75 off 37 deliveries against Bangladesh in back-to-back matches.

Calling Abhishek Sharma a perfect replacement for Rohit Sharma, Kaif said on his YouTube channel:

“When Abhishek Sharma delivers with the bat, he wins the Man of the Match… When he plays, he alone wins the game. When Rohit Sharma left, there was a question about his replacement… Who will bat powerfully in the powerplay? We’ve got the answer, and the name is Abhishek Sharma.”

“It’s not batting, it’s his statement. On his day, he can destroy a bowler’s career during the power play. He can even hit six sixes in six balls. And, see, it will happen in the future. Abhishek Sharma will hit six sixes in six balls. I am saying this on my YouTube channel because it will happen. The range of shots that he has, the mental power, and understanding of the game. He plays fast bowlers well, and he is equally good against spin,” he added.

Kaif further stressed how Abhishek dominated Bangladesh despite managing just nine runs off the first nine balls. The 44-year-old credited him for making the most of his dropped catch by slamming 66 runs off his last 28 balls. He said in the same video:

“In the previous game, he was nine off nine deliveries, the catch went down, and he was struggling. He was struggling for the first three overs, but even then, on his bad night, he smashed 66 off his next 28 balls. Even on his day, he knows that he can change the complexion of the game in just one over… He is a future superstar.”

With 248 runs in five innings, Abhishek is currently the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2025.

“That is how you grab an opportunity” – Former India captain lauds Abhishek Sharma’s dream run in T20Is

Former India captain Anjum Chopra has lauded Abhishek Sharma for grabbing his chances with both hands and emulating his IPL success in T20Is for the Men in Blue. She told Khelnow:

“Abhishek has grabbed his opportunity. He has not given anyone a chance to even look at him and say, 'There is somebody you should look at.' That is how you grab an opportunity at the highest level."

"A couple of seasons back, Abhishek was not even played in the playing 11. It all changed after he started opening with Travis Head. And from last season onwards, he was matching Travis Head, who has obviously been very experienced at the international level, stroke to stroke. So, you do not obviously go and play such kind of an innings or strokes without having preparation. And the confidence is, yes, translated from the IPL to international cricket," Chopra added.

Abhishek has slammed 783 runs in 21 innings in T20Is at a strike rate of 197.12, including two tons and four half-centuries. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter slammed 439 and 484 runs in his last two IPL seasons at a strike rate of 193.39 and 204.21, respectively.

