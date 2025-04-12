"Itna bura Downfall tw kisi ka nhi hoga mannn" - Fans react after Babar Azam departs for 0 in PSZ vs QTG PSL 2025 match

Peshwar Zalmi (PSZ) captain Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat against Quetta Gladiators (QTG) in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 clash in Rawalpindi on Saturday, April 12. The right-handed batter departed for a two-ball duck, holing out to Rilee Rossouw at cover off Mohammad Amir's bowling. As a result, Peshwar lost their first wicket for just three runs.

The dismissal came in the first over of Zalmi's chase. Amir bowled a fuller-length ball outside off. The ball stopped on the surface for a bit before it got an extra bounce. The right-hander moved forward to push at the delivery but only managed to chip it to the cover fielder.

Babar was recently dropped for Pakistan's five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The 30-year-old has failed to score a fifty in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup. He, however, emerged as the leading run-getter with 569 runs in 11 innings during the last edition of the PSL.

Fans on X trolled Babar Azam for his string of failures across T20s. One user wrote:

"I feel sad for Babar Azam itna bura Downfall tw kisi ka nhi hoga mannn do something for yourself hard-core practice is needed."

Another user wrote:

"Babar Azam getting out against expired Muhammad Amir thats shameful disgusting and beyond that hit wicket hojata bhai isko wicket na data."

A third user added:

"Babar Azam, we are begging you, please leave us alone. First, you destroyed Pakistan Cricket, and now you're destroying my beautiful franchise."

Here are a few more reactions:

Quetta Gladiators set a 217-run target for Babar Azam and company in the PSL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen helped Quetta Gladiators post 216/3 against Peshwar Zalmi in the PSL 2025 clash. Shakeel smashed a quickfire 59 off 42 balls, while Allen struck 53 off 25, comprising four maximums and five fours. Hasan Nawaz also chipped in with 41 off 32 balls. Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis stayed unbeaten on 21 (10) and 35 (14), respectively.

Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph and Sufiyan Muqeem bagged one wicket each for Peshawar.

In response, Zalmi were 78/3 after nine overs, with Hussain Talat (29 off 15) and Saim Ayub (34 off 27) at the crease. Abrar Ahmed has been the pick of the bowlers with two wickets so far.

Follow the PSL 2025 live score and updates here.

