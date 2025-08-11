"Itna marega na tereko woh" - Video of Yuvraj Singh's hilarious interaction with Rohit Sharma's doppelganger goes viral

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently met Rohit Sharma's doppelganger at The St. Regis Mumbai. The legendary cricketer was in Mumbai for the 2025 Women's World Cup's '50 days to go' event.During his visit to Mumbai, Yuvraj met content creator Amit Maru. For the unversed, Maru is known for mimicking Sharma in funny reel videos on social media.Yuvraj recognized Maru and hilariously told him that Sharma would beat him if he met him somewhere. The 43-year-old was heard saying:&quot;Sharma ji ke bete (Sharma's son). Tere ko dekhega na, itna marega tereko woh, itna marega na tereko woh (If he sees you, he is going to beat you).&quot;You can watch the clip below:The video was posted by Maru on his Instagram handle, and it has since gone viral on social media. Expressing his delight at meeting Yuvraj, he captioned the post:&quot;Met the one and only @yuvisofficial #YuviPa today 🤩 Still can’t believe he recognized me! What a legend, what a personality ❤️ Feeling super lucky &amp; full of admiration.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Maru has close to 1 lakh 50 thousand followers on Instagram. His Rohit Sharma videos have emerged as a big hit among fans.&quot;Time doesn’t wait for anybody&quot; - Former India opener on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are active in international cricket in just one format, ODI cricket. The two retired from T20Is following the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The two veteran batters drew curtains on their red-ball careers ahead of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in May. Recent reports suggest that Sharma and Kohli's ODI future could depend on their performances in the 50-over domestic tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy. Commenting on the developments, former India opener Devang Gandhi opined that the think tank must decide on Sharma and Kohli's future soon to make sure they have a combination ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup.Speaking to The Times of India, Gandhi said:&quot;There's absolutely no doubt about the contribution of Rohit and Virat. But time doesn’t wait for anybody. If, say, in a year’s time, we come to a situation where one of them is not firing and we need a replacement, the team management may not have enough time to prepare a player for the job.&quot; &quot;How will you make players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharshan, among others, sit out when they have shown how well they can adapt? The bigger transition is from T20s to Tests. Once a player has done well in Test cricket and has the power game, ODIs should come easier to them. It is very important that the selectors and the team management sit together and take a call.&quot;Rohit Sharma was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the Mumbai Indians' (MI) second-highest run-scorer of the season, amassing 418 runs across 15 innings.