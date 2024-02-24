IVPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Champions vs Telangana Tigers, Match 1 

In the first match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024, Mumbai Champions took on Telangana Tigers on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

The former posted a mammoth total of 210 runs in the first innings and beat the Tigers by 26 runs. With the win, the Mumbai Champions took an early lead on the points table and sit right at the top. They now have two points under the bag with a positive net run rate of 1.300.

On the other hand, Telangana Tigers go down to the bottom of the table, after losing their first match. They have a negative net run rate of -1.300. The other four teams, namely Chhattisgarh Warriors, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, and VVIP Uttar Pradesh are yet to kickstart their campaign.

The second match of the tournament will be played between Chhattisgarh Warriors and Rajasthan Legends on Saturday.

Mumbai Champions batted first and managed to score 210 runs on the board. Opener Phil Mustard laid the foundation with a brilliant knock of 60 runs in 31 deliveries, including six fours and four sixes. Later, Peter Trego showcased his mettle with the bat as he blazed his way to 92 off 44 deliveries, including eight fours and six sixes.

It was a disappointing bowling performance from Telangana Tigers as none of them could apply pressure and pick more than one wicket. In pursuit of a mammoth total, Telangana Tigers managed to score 184 runs in the second innings, thereby falling 26 runs short.

Ravi Kumar top-scored with 43 off 27, while Manpreet Gony showed his power-hitting skills with an 18-ball 38-run knock. However, neither of them could stay till the end and take the team home.

Mumbai Champions exhibited a combined effort with the ball with three bowlers namely Peter Trego, Amit Sanan, and Vishvajithsinh Solanki picking two wickets each.

