"Jadeja and Axar are similar kinds of left-arm spinners" - Aakash Chopra wants Yuzvendra Chahal to be considered for India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra wants the selectors to consider picking Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad.

The provisional 15-member Indian squad for the global event to be played at home from October 5 to November 19 will be announced on Tuesday, September 5. Chahal is not part of the 17-member Indian squad for the ongoing Asia Cup and might not be in the selectors' scheme of things for the subsequent World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra acknowledged that players not part of the Asia Cup contingent are unlikely to make India's World Cup squad. However, he still feels Yuzvendra Chahal should be in the reckoning, saying:

"The 17 that are there, I am not assuming anyone to come from outside, although Yuzi Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan are not there. I feel Yuzi Chahal should be talked about but it's not happening."

The former Indian opener added:

"Why am I saying that he should be talked about? I love Axar to bits but Jadeja and Axar are similar kinds of left-arm spinners and similar kinds of batters as well, and you will have both of them playing together."

Chahal has picked up 121 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 5.26 in 69 ODI innings. However, he has not been at his potent best in recent times, with Kuldeep Yadav replacing him as India's primary wrist-spinner.

"You won't bowl 30 overs of spin" - Aakash Chopra on why he would want Yuzvendra Chahal to be picked ahead of Axar Patel

Yuzvendra Chahal can be a backup for Kuldeep Yadav as a wrist-spinner.

Aakash Chopra reckons India might not be able to play Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in tandem. He reasoned:

"If you keep both of them (Jadeja and Axar) together at No. 7 and No. 8 and Kuldeep Yadav at No. 9, will India go with three spinners? We also have to bear in mind that you have a 10-over powerplay at the start and you need death bowlers for the last 10 years. So you won't bowl 30 overs of spin."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Yuzvendra Chahal can play the specialist spinner's role in place of Kuldeep Yadav if such a need arises. He stated:

"Hardik Pandya is bowling. He bowled more than even Shardul Thakur in yesterday's match, but in the end, I still feel you can think about Yuzi Chahal in place of Axar. Personally, I like specialists. So I was thinking Yuzi Chahal should come. If Kuldeep goes cold in one or two matches, you don't have a bowler like him."

On the flip side, Chopra doesn't see Shikhar Dhawan even being considered for selection. He reasoned that India don't have a place vacant at the top, with both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma performing well.

Poll : Should Yuzvendra Chahal be picked in India's World Cup squad? Yes No 0 votes