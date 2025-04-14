James Vince shares quirky post after winning hair dryer for century against Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 match [In Picture]

Karachi Kings batter James Vince was awarded a hair dryer for his brilliant century against Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season. The English cricketer shared a quirky post on social media after winning the same.

Notably, James Vince received the hair dryer for being the 'Most Reliable Player' of the game. Karachi Kings posted a video of the same on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Vince shared a picture of the hair dryer on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Here she is, lovely upgrade on the hotel dryer."

Below is the screenshot of his story after winning the hair dryer following his century against Multan Sultans in the PSL:

James Vince posts a story with the hair dryer after century in PSL 2025 match. Source - James Vince/IG

It was a thrilling contest between the two teams at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the hosts winning by four wickets in the end.

James Vince sets up Karachi Kings' victory with brilliant century

Batting first, Multan Sultans posted a huge total of 234/3 on the board from their 20 overs. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan led from the front with a 63-ball 105 to help them set up a big target for Karachi Kings.

In reply, James Vince, walking out to bat at number three, played a brilliant knock, scoring a quickfire century that helped them chase down the mammoth total in 19.2 overs with four wickets to spare.

He smashed 101 runs off just 43 balls, hitting as many as 14 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 234.88. Vince was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his century, which helped Karachi begin their PSL 2025 campaign with victory.

It was a high-scoring game to set the tone for the tournament, which is simultaneously taking place with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition.

